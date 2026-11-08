Trinidad Chambliss Delivers a Defiant Message After Ole Miss' Georgia Disaster

Ole Miss lost 42-7 last night against the Georgia Bulldogs in a game that was crucial to Ole Miss' conference championship and playoff hopes.

The hit to the team's playoff hopes was displayed by the Rebels dropping from No. 12 to No. 19 in the AP Poll.

Despite a poor performance Saturday night, Ole Miss quarterback Trinidad Chambliss isn't giving up on the season.

Chambliss' Response to the Loss

Mississippi Rebels quarterback Trinidad Chambliss runs against Georgia Bulldogs linebacker Chris Cole during the second half at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Chambliss admitted he just "couldn't get things going" against Georgia. He completed 18 of his 34 passes for 170 yards, no touchdowns and one interception.

The quarterback also said Saturday's struggles were a surprise to him and the team.

"It's unacceptable, and it's not Ole Miss football. It's not our standard. Clearly, we weren't as prepared as we thought. It's just tough and disappointing," Chambliss said after the game.

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One of the major challenges going forward this season will be keeping the team motivated now that the Rebels' playoff hopes are most likely dashed.

Rebel fans know how bad it can be when a team gives up on a season, with Ole Miss' 2022 season in recent memory. That year Ole Miss started the season 7-0 before losing to LSU and only winning one game the rest of the season, finishing 8-5.

Chambliss has been the heart and soul of the Rebels this season, and in his final season with the team, he will be the one responsible for keeping the team going strong despite the disappointing loss.

Chambliss detailed how it'll be important to have a short memory about the loss, but still be able to look back and see what didn't work against Georgia and make corrections.

He is maintaining optimism and will try not to let the rest of the team lose theirs.

"You don't want the team to feel sorry for themselves or feel like the season's over," Chambliss said. "Honestly, I don't think our season is over. We just have to have a positive mindset going into the week."

While hopes aren't completely dashed, as there's been talk of a 9-3 team sneaking into the College Football Playoff, the severity of losses Ole Miss has taken will make it a difficult task to earn a playoff berth.

At this point, all Chambliss and the Rebels can do is win out against Oklahoma, Wofford and Mississippi State and hope for the best.

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