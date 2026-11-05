Alabama's Defense Presents Sam Leavitt With a Fascinating Challenge

Sam Leavitt has spent the last two games picking apart opposing defenses, but Saturday's matchup with Alabama presents a different challenge for LSU's quarterback.

The Tigers enter the rivalry matchup riding consecutive victories over Mississippi State and Auburn, with Leavitt completing 63 of 83 passes for 677 yards and seven touchdowns without an interception during that stretch.

Alabama defensive coordinator Kane Wommack has a plan to disrupt that momentum, and it goes beyond simply getting pressure on the quarterback.

The Crimson Tide want to make Leavitt question what he sees.

Alabama's Defense Creates Problems Before the Snap

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on against the Texas A&M Aggies during the second half at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Wommack's 4-2-5 defensive scheme allows defenders to shift responsibilities between rushing the passer and dropping into coverage, creating uncertainty for opposing quarterbacks.

For Leavitt, the challenge will be identifying where Alabama's defenders are going rather than relying entirely on their initial alignment.

Alabama safety Bray Hubbard addressed that approach Tuesday, emphasizing the importance of disguising coverages against Lane Kiffin's offense.

"We got to do a great job disguising and making sure they can't just tip our coverages off of just our alignment," Hubbard said.

Kiffin and offensive coordinator Charlie Weis Jr. regularly utilize tempo and pre-snap adjustments to identify favorable matchups.

If Alabama can disguise those matchups, Leavitt could be forced into more difficult decisions after the snap.

Leavitt's Efficiency Could Counter Alabama's Pressure

Leavitt has established himself as an efficient quarterback through eight games.

According to Pro Football Focus statistics published by LSU Wire, Leavitt holds an 89.5 passing grade, a 79.5% adjusted accuracy rate and an average time to throw of 2.82 seconds.

His 1.6% turnover-worthy play rate reflects an ability to limit dangerous throws, although he has thrown eight interceptions this season.

Additional data from Havoc Football places Leavitt's sack rate at 3.8% of dropbacks, with an expected points added per dropback of +0.40.

Those overall numbers highlight his efficiency but do not isolate his performance specifically against pressure.

Rather than relying entirely on blitzes, Alabama can attempt to confuse Leavitt's reads and force him to hold the football longer than intended.

That hesitation gives defenders additional time to reach the quarterback without necessarily committing extra players to the pass rush.

Texas A&M Exposed a Potential Weakness

Oct 24, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Texas A&M Aggies quarterback Marcel Reed (10) is tackled by Alabama Crimson Tide linebacker Luke Metz (4) during the third quarter at Saban Field at Bryant-Denny Stadium. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Alabama's October 24 matchup with Texas A&M offers LSU a potential blueprint for attacking the Crimson Tide.

During the first half, the Aggies found success utilizing run-pass options with slant routes over the middle.

Alabama linebackers Luke Metz and Caleb Woodson were drawn toward the line of scrimmage by run action, creating passing windows behind them.

Quarterback Marcel Reed capitalized, generating nearly 100 passing yards during two first-half touchdown drives.

For LSU, similar concepts could create opportunities without requiring Leavitt to hold the football for extended periods.

However, Alabama demonstrated its ability to adjust.

Wommack's defense largely eliminated those RPO slant opportunities after halftime, limiting Reed's effectiveness as Alabama secured a 31-20 victory.

LSU cannot assume those passing windows will remain available throughout Saturday's contest.

Kiffin and Weis could complement slants with quick outs, shallow crossing routes and other underneath concepts to challenge Alabama's coverage adjustments.

Tight end Trey'Dez Green presents another opportunity, particularly on routes attacking openings between zone defenders.

His size and versatility could provide Leavitt with a reliable option when Alabama takes away his initial read.

The Mistakes Leavitt Must Avoid

Alabama demonstrated the consequences of poor quarterback decisions against Texas A&M, intercepting Reed twice before the Aggies scored.

Dijon Lee Jr. returned the first interception for a touchdown, while Chuck McDonald III secured another on the following possession.

Those turnovers highlight the danger of committing to a passing window before confirming where defenders are moving.

For Leavitt, throws over the middle could be particularly dangerous when Alabama rotates a defender into an area that appeared open before the snap.

The same applies to run-pass options. If Alabama's linebackers remain disciplined rather than reacting to run action, an apparent opening could quickly disappear.

Leavitt must also recognize when Alabama changes its approach, avoiding the temptation to force throws into windows the defense has already eliminated.

A Test of Recognition and Patience

Leavitt enters Saturday with more than 2,100 passing yards and 17 touchdowns, demonstrating what LSU's offense can accomplish when its quarterback plays efficiently.

Alabama will attempt to disrupt that efficiency through disguised coverages, changing passing windows and forcing difficult decisions.

Texas A&M demonstrated that Alabama can be vulnerable to quick throws over the middle, but the Crimson Tide also proved capable of eliminating those opportunities as the game progressed.

For LSU, the key will be recognizing when those openings are available rather than attempting to manufacture them.

Saturday will test whether Leavitt can combine his arm talent and mobility with the patience necessary to stay ahead of Wommack's adjustments.

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