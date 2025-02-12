Colts QB Anthony Richardson Will Face Competition in 2025: Fantasy Football Impact
After a disappointing 8-9 season, Colts general manager Chris Ballard believes Indianapolis needs to find competition at the club’s most important position.
While addressing reporters, Ballard made it clear that after two inconsistent seasons, he knew drafting a raw talent like Anthony Richardson would have its ups and downs.
"We knew when he took him it was going to be a roller-coaster," said Ballard.
Injuries and perhaps a lack of maturity have set back the 2023 NFL Draft No. 4 overall pick’s overall development.
"We've got to have competition at the position just for the fact that, one, competition makes everybody better and, two, he's not proven he can play 17 games," said Ballard.
The Colts’ top executive refused to fully endorse the former Florida standout as the club’s franchise signal-caller. "I don't think we can completely stamp it," added Ballard.
Despite not willing to unconditionally hand him the job under center next season, the team’s general manager since 2017 believes a major part of Richardon’s growth is on Indianapolis’ coaching staff.
"We have to help them [all young draft picks] grow and there are going to be moments of failure…I’ve messed up using that word in the past. In reality, failure can be a good thing if you grow from it. Struggle and failure can truly be good things if you learn and grow from them.”
Anthony Richardson 2025 Fantasy Football Outlook
After a promising rookie campaign, Richardson burned fantasy football managers who used top draft capital to acquire him last summer finishing as the overall QB23.
The Colts benched Richardson in favor of Joe Flacco during a Week 9 loss to the Texans. In that game, Richardson took heat after taking himself out of the game mid-drive in the third quarter after admitting he was “tired” and “needing a break”. After being benched for the next two games, Richardson was re-inserted as the starting QB but his reputation among fantasy managers had already taken a major hit.
With rumors indicating the club may opt to sign Justin Fields to compete with A-Rich for the starter’s job next season, it will be interesting to see who emerges.
Stay tuned to Fantasy Sports OnSI all offseason for all your 2025 fantasy football needs and news!
