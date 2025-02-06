Fantasy Sports

Dallas Goedert Super Bowl LIX Projections

Shawn Childs

Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Goedert
Philadelphia Eagles Dallas Goedert / Eric Hartline-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Chiefs have risk defending tight ends, creating a winning opportunity for Dallas Goedert. He had six catches for 60 yards in his first trip to the Super Bowl. What are his projections for this year's big game?

The theme for the Eagles’ passing attack this year is missed games. Goedert was out of action twice, leading to seven weekends on the sidelines. He flashed in Week 3 (10/170) while receiving double-digit targets for only the fourth time in his career. His floor has been four catches in five of his last six starts (4/19, 3/35/1, 4/55, 4/47/1, 4/56, and 7/85) while averaging 6.6 targets. His snap count returned to TE1 status over his past three matchups (92%, 95%, and 82%).

Here are his projections for the Super Bowl:

  • Four catches for 51 yards with 25% chance of scoring
  • 10.63 fantasy points in PPR leagues

Tight Ends had 106 catches for 1,191 yards and six touchdowns on 136 targets against Kansas City in the regular season. They gained 11.2 yards per catch with a high catch rate (77.9). Most of their failure came in five matchups (11/125/1, 14/151, 8/77/1, 11/145/1, and 9/76).

How many tight ends had five catches or more against Kansas City?

·        Isaiah Likely (9/111)

·        Juwan Johnson (5/31)

·        George Kittle (6/92)

·        Brock Bowers (5/58)

·        Cade Otton (8/77/1)

·        Brock Bowers (10/140/1)

·        Dalton Schultz (5/45/1)

·        Pat Freiermuth (7/60)

Recommended Articles

Jalen Hurts Super Bowl LIX Projections

The Super Bowl & Prop Bets: A Fantasy Footballer's Dream, A Casual Fan's Playground

Patrick Mahomes Super Bowl LIX Projections

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
SHAWN CHILDS

With 20+ years of experience in the high-stakes fantasy market, I aim to research and compete at the highest level in baseball and football each season. I've contributed as a writer/analyst for Sports Draft Daily, ScoutPro, Scout Fantasy, Fulltime Fantasy, FFToolbox, and Sports Illustrated Fantasy. I'm honored to be in the National Fantasy Baseball Championship Hall of Fame. My drafting philosophy is risk-averse yet open to betting on potential game-changers. I approach player selection with a neutral perspective, acknowledging that fantasy sports are inherently unpredictable due to injuries, performance dips, and managerial decisions. My work focuses on these main areas: - Season-long fantasy baseball and football - BestBall Baseball and Football Events - Daily Fantasy Sports (DFS): DraftKings, FanDuel, and Underdog - Long Shot Player Prop Parlays for NFL I participate in various leagues and contests, including NFBC, NFFC, RTSports, FFPC, DraftKings, Underdog Fantasy, FanDuel, and FFWC, with the goal of leveraging my extensive experience and research for success in each game format. A fantasy follower can expect in-depth profiles of NFL and MLB players, along with season-long and weekly projections for each fantasy football season. In addition, I have many strategy articles to help develop fantasy players' learning curves.

Home/News