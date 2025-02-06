Dallas Goedert Super Bowl LIX Projections
The Chiefs have risk defending tight ends, creating a winning opportunity for Dallas Goedert. He had six catches for 60 yards in his first trip to the Super Bowl. What are his projections for this year's big game?
The theme for the Eagles’ passing attack this year is missed games. Goedert was out of action twice, leading to seven weekends on the sidelines. He flashed in Week 3 (10/170) while receiving double-digit targets for only the fourth time in his career. His floor has been four catches in five of his last six starts (4/19, 3/35/1, 4/55, 4/47/1, 4/56, and 7/85) while averaging 6.6 targets. His snap count returned to TE1 status over his past three matchups (92%, 95%, and 82%).
Here are his projections for the Super Bowl:
- Four catches for 51 yards with 25% chance of scoring
- 10.63 fantasy points in PPR leagues
Tight Ends had 106 catches for 1,191 yards and six touchdowns on 136 targets against Kansas City in the regular season. They gained 11.2 yards per catch with a high catch rate (77.9). Most of their failure came in five matchups (11/125/1, 14/151, 8/77/1, 11/145/1, and 9/76).
How many tight ends had five catches or more against Kansas City?
· Isaiah Likely (9/111)
· Juwan Johnson (5/31)
· George Kittle (6/92)
· Brock Bowers (5/58)
· Cade Otton (8/77/1)
· Brock Bowers (10/140/1)
· Dalton Schultz (5/45/1)
· Pat Freiermuth (7/60)
