Dallas Goedert Super Bowl Stats
The Philadelphia Eagles are back in the NFL’s biggest game. This time they have a score to settle against the Kansas City Chiefs who defeated them two years ago in Super Bowl LVII, 38 - 35. While much of the spotlight is on Jalen Hurts and the Eagles’ high-powered offense, tight end Dallas Goedert looks to be a difference maker. Now in his seventh NFL season, the 6-foot-5, 30-year-old playmaker is set for his second Super Bowl appearance. In his first Super Bowl outing, Goedert hauled in 6 receptions on 7 targets for 60 yards, averaging 8.7 yards per catch. He failed to find the end zone but had some important grabs.
Goedert has long been one of the league’s most well-rounded tight ends, blending soft hands with elite blocking. His versatility makes him a nightmare for defenses, too fast for linebackers and too strong for defensive backs. Throughout Philadelphia’s playoff run, he has emerged as the Eagles’ most reliable receiving threat, consistently moving the chains when it matters most. If the Chiefs want to avoid another solid performance from him, they’ll need a well-crafted game plan to neutralize his impact. Otherwise, Goedert could be the X-factor in Philadelphia’s quest for victory in Super Bowl LIX.
Dallas Goedert Career Super Bowl Stats
Super Bowl LVII, Glendale, Arizona
Philadelphia Eagles 35 – Kansas City Chiefs 38
Dallas Goedert Statistics
Receptions – 6 receptions on 7 targets (86 %) for 60 yards (10.0 YD AVG)
Touchdowns – 0
At Fantasy on SI we turn to Senior Writer, Shawn Childs, for Dallas Goedert’s projected statistics in this year’s Super Bowl LIX.
Super Bowl LIX, New Orleans, Louisiana
Philadelphia Eagle vs Kansas City Chiefs
Dallas Goedert Projected Statistics
Receptions – 4.01 for 51 yards (12.8 YD AVG)
Carries – 0 attempts
0 Touchdowns
Best Dallas Goedert Moments in the Super Bowl
Let’s take a look at two of Goedert’s best plays from Super Bowl LVII, both of which were crucial receptions that kept scoring drives alive.
With 6:15 left to play in the third quarter, Goedert reeled in one of the best and most controversial passes of the day. The catch from Jalen Hurts was a 17-yard pass resulting in a first down. Goedert went up and caught the ball between two Chiefs defenders and tip-toed the sideline. The play was ruled a catch on the field and after review the ruling on the field was confirmed. This would lead to an Eagles field goal and push their lead to 27-21.
On the first drive of the game, Jalen Hurts fired a pass from midfield over the middle to Goedert for a 13-yard first down grab to the Chiefs’ 34-yard line. The reception kept the Eagles on the move and they ended up scoring a touchdown to take an early 7 -0 lead.
Stats provided by ESPN / STATMUSE
