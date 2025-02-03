Super Bowl LIX: Dallas Goedert DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
Super Bowl LIX is only days away and our team here at Fantasy Sports on SI is here to help you with everything you need to know ahead of setting your DFS lineups or investing in some fun player proposition markets!
After only appearing in 10 games in the regular season, Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert finished as the TE27 overall. His best game came back in Week 3 against the Saints when he hauled in 10 of 11 targets for 170 yards.
In the playoffs, Goedert leads the team in receptions (15) and receiving yards (188), while earning a co-share for the team lead in targets (18) with A.J. Brown.
Dallas Goedert Prop Bets
All odds courtesy of FanDuel
Receptions: 4.5 (Over -140)
Receiving Yards: 51.5 (Over -110)
Longest Reception: 18.5 (Over -122)
Anytime TD: +320
2+ TDs: +3100
First TD: +2000
Anytime First Half TD: +600
Anytime Second Half TD: +600
MVP: +10000
Dallas Goedert Best Prop Bets
Dallas Goedert OVER 51.5 Receiving Yards (-110)
Dallas Goedert Longest Reception OVER 18.5 Receiving Yards (-122)
The pass-catching veteran has emerged as Hurts’ top postseason weapon, owning a team-high 29% target-share. When you combine that with a matchup against a Chiefs defense that is allowing an average of 6 receptions and 67.2 yards per game to opposing tight ends, we land on solid value investing in over Godert’s 51.5 receiving yards.
In addition to his yardage total, we suggest making a correlated play on over 18.5 in his longest reception market. The 6' 5", 256 lb. talent has surpassed this projection in all three playoff games this postseason (26 vs WSH; 31 vs LAR; 34 vs GB).
Dallas Goedert DFS Analysis
Captain: $8,700 | FLEX: $5,800
Since both A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith are more expensive, DFS players should pivot to the obvious cheaper weapon. Using Goedert in the “Captain’s Spot” on DraftKings, can open up a successful path to creating a winning lineup..
While allowing PPR points due to catches and yardage, Steve Spagnuolo’s crew have shut down tight ends in the red zone, allowing just one touchdown over the last 11 games overall.
“I’ll do whatever it takes to make sure we don’t go home, being physical, punishing defenders..it gets me excited, it gets the fans excited and it gets the team excited”, said Goedert.
Is it game day yet?
