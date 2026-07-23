Davante Adams Nabbed in 6-Round Fantasy Football Mock From No. 1 Pick

Nothing is more coveted in fantasy football than the first overall pick.

The opening selection of a draft guarantees access to any player a manager could want, but it also puts every decision under a microscope. All eyes are on the top of the board, and one wrong move could shift the draft as a whole.

In this 12-team standard PPR mock draft, we’ll break down the first six rounds from the first overall pick and show how to make the most of fantasy football’s prized possession.

Round 1, Pick 1: Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) runs with the ball for a touchdown during the fourth quarter against the New York Giants at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

If you’re forced to choose between Jahmyr Gibbs ( #2 ADP, #2 among RBs ) and Bijan Robinson in a PPR format, Gibbs is the correct answer.

Both teams lost their paired backs in Tyler Allgeier and David Montgomery this offseason, but Detroit’s offense is much more pass-friendly for its running backs than Atlanta’s. It’s also still unclear whether Michael Penix Jr. or Tua Tagovailoa will start under center for the Falcons, adding another layer of uncertainty to a selection that should have no second-guessing.

Gibbs offers a safer floor and just as much upside, making him a clear better option out of the gate.

Round 2, Pick 13: Saquon Barkley, Philadelphia Eagles

Philadelphia Eagles running back Saquon Barkley (26) warms up on the field before the game against the Las Vegas Raiders at Lincoln Financial Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Some managers may opt to flesh out their skill positions and take a wide receiver with their second-round pick. But, truthfully, the drop-off at running back is much steeper than at wideout this season. Thus, Saquon Barkley ( #13 ADP, #10 among RBs ) is the next player off the board.

Barkley finished as RB14 in PPR leagues last season, but that performance requires substantial context. Philadelphia was night and day from their 2024 form, primarily because of Kevin Patullo’s offensive scheme and A.J. Brown’s media antics. That was directly shown in Barkley’s fantasy production.

Since then, both Patullo and Brown have been shipped away, and in their place come two much more fantasy-friendly options for Barkley. Sean Mannion is expected to run a scheme where Barkley can thrive both on the ground and in the air, and Makai Lemon is the perfect addition to an offense that will look to be run-first.

Barkley rounds out the starting running back pair.

Round 3, Pick 25: Brock Bowers, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders tight end Brock Bowers (89) leaves the field following a game against the Denver Broncos at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to running back, tight end also has a heavy drop-off after the top tier is off the board. That’s why Brock Bowers ( #30 ADP, #2 among TEs ) is the perfect selection in round 3.

Bowers finished as fantasy’s TE11 in PPR leagues last season, despite appearing in just 12 games. And now, his offense has substantially upgraded. The Raiders upgraded their offensive line by signing Tyler Linderbaum this offseason, and completely revamped their quarterback room. Whether it be Kirk Cousins or Fernando Mendoza under center in Week 1, Bowers should flourish much more than he did with Geno Smith.

Round 4, Pick 37: A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

New England Patriots wide receiver A.J. Brown (1) runs after the catch at minicamp at Gillette Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It’s a bold move to start taking your wide receivers in the fourth round, but there is still plenty of value on the board. And as mentioned, the pool is much deeper this year. So, newfound-Patriot A.J. Brown ( #34 ADP, #12 among WRs ) it is.

Brown was PPR’s WR11 last year, despite being the center of attention in a highly dysfunctional Philadelphia offense. Now in New England, Brown has the opportunity to thrive as the team’s undisputed WR1. Romeo Doubs should serve as a sturdy complement, and there aren’t many better quarterbacks in the league currently than Drake Maye.

Brown’s high upside and sturdy floor draw him to the 37th pick.

Round 5, Pick 49: Davante Adams, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Davante Adams (17) against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Davante Adams ( #47 ADP, #19 among WRs ) has developed a reputation in Los Angeles as an absolute touchdown machine.

Adams finished as fantasy’s WR9 in PPR leagues last year, which makes his current ADP at 47 all the more surprising. Adams is the Rams’ red-zone darling, registering an absurd 14 receiving touchdowns last season, which led the NFL.

The Rams made no real changes to their offensive layout this offseason, meaning that Adams should retain his red-zone targets in 2026. Thus, he becomes the first wideout added to the squad.

Round 6, Pick 61: Joe Burrow, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow (9) throws a pass in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns at Paycor Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To round things out, Joe Burrow ( #63 ADP, #4 among QBs ) grabs the starting quarterback slot in this mock draft.

Burrow has finished as a top-4 QB in the last two seasons he played a full 16 games, so until that trend breaks, it’s hard to bet against him. And while some may be concerned about his health, according to Burrow himself , it’s “the best [his] body’s felt in a long time.” Thus, with a fantasy resume like his, we’ll take our chances.