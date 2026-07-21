Jonathan Taylor Rises in the Perfect 12-Team Fantasy Football PPR Mock Draft

In PPR fantasy football, the first round is about more than just picking the shiniest name on the board.

More often than not, the opening selection lays the foundation that shapes the rest of a manager’s draft. With catches carrying even more value, prioritizing players with elite target shares and consistent volume can be the difference between building a contender and a first-round exit. It is exactly why entering the first round with a clear plan is just as important as the pick itself.

With that in mind, here is the blueprint for the perfect first round in a 12-team PPR fantasy football league.

1. Jahmyr Gibbs, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions running back Jahmyr Gibbs (0) warms up before the game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jahmyr Gibbs ( #1 ADP, #1 among RBs ) and Bijan Robinson have been at the top of fantasy leaderboards for months now. But in PPR formats, Gibbs goes No. 1 overall in a landslide.

Gibbs now enters a Detroit backfield that, outside of Isiah Pacheco, will be entirely his. While Robinson narrowly led him in receptions last season ( 79 to 77 ), the Lions’ workhorse back has a much clearer path to a substantial target share. With David Montgomery no longer in the picture, Gibbs should be the top running back option in the passing game and will likely pick up Montgomery’s 29 vacated targets.

Gibbs is the first player off the board.

2. Bijan Robinson, Atlanta Falcons

Atlanta Falcons running back Bijan Robinson (7) runs the ball against the Los Angeles Rams in the third quarter at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Although Robinson ( #2 ADP, #1 among RBs ) doesn’t go first overall in this format, he remains one of the safest and most explosive selections of the first round.

Robinson finished as the RB2 in 2025, with an average of 21.8 fantasy points per game. Since then, Atlanta’s tandem back, Tyler Allgeier, signed with Arizona and was replaced by Brian Robinson Jr. And while Robinson Jr. is a steady back in his own right, he is little to no threat to Bijan’s receiving projection.

The top two backs, as expected, are off the board.

3. Ja’Marr Chase, Cincinnati Bengals

Cincinnati Bengals wide receiver Ja'Marr Chase (1) reacts after the Bengals are forced to punt in the fourth quarter against the Cleveland Browns. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

More often than not, Ja’Marr Chase ( #3 ADP, #1 among WRs ) ends up being a top-5 fantasy wide receiver. That type of value alone can make a roster championship-caliber.

Through five NFL seasons, Chase has established himself as one of fantasy football’s most consistent wideouts. He’s finished as a top-5 PPR receiver three times, and one of his two non-top-five finishes came in 2022 when he was limited to just 12 games. So, in reality, his only real “down year” came in 2023, where he still averaged 16.4 fantasy points per game.

With Joe Burrow expected to return at full strength this season, there’s little reason to expect anything less than another elite fantasy year from Chase.

4. Puka Nacua, Los Angeles Rams

Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) runs for a touchdown against the Seattle Seahawks in overtime at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Saying Puka Nacua ( #4 ADP, #2 among WRs ) had a lethal fantasy performance across 2025 would somehow still be an understatement.

Nacua led all wideouts in fantasy points per game last season, averaging 23.4 points per contest. Arguably more impressive, however, was that the average was 2.2 more than the next-closest receiver, Jaxon Smith-Njigba. And although he’s absolutely in the running for WR1 consideration this season, Chase’s consistency ultimately gives him the upper hand.

5. Jaxon Smith-Njigba, Seattle Seahawks

Seattle Seahawks wide receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba (11) runs after a catch against the Los Angeles Rams in the first half of the 2026 NFC Championship Game at Lumen Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Jaxon Smith-Njigba’s ( #5 ADP, #3 among WRs ) third NFL season was nothing short of a breakout.

The Seahawks’ star wideout had a junior campaign that saw him jump from PPR’s WR9 in 2024 to WR2 in 2025. The jump was far more significant than that rise suggests, with Smith-Njigba taking a massive step forward by adding 663 receiving yards, four touchdowns, and 26 targets from his previous season. To top it all off, he also led the NFL in receiving yards.

With Seattle’s passing offense remaining mostly the same in 2026, Smith-Njigba should be primed for another stellar fantasy season.

6. Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers

San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) reacts after the game against the Seattle Seahawks at Levi's Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In terms of fantasy production, nobody was better than Christian McCaffrey ( #6 ADP, #3 among RBs ) in 2025.

CMC led all players in fantasy points per game last season, averaging an absurd 24.5 points en route to a total of 416.6 across the season. And while some people may draft him considerably higher due to this, it’s hard to ignore his injury history. McCaffrey has only played a full year’s worth of games in two of his last five seasons, which makes bumping his stock higher hard to justify.

When he is on the field, however, he’s nearly impossible to stop.

7. Jonathan Taylor, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) runs the ball during the first half against the Kansas City Chiefs at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Outside of fantasy football’s current big three, Jonathan Taylor ( #8 ADP, #4 among RBs ) is the best in the business.

Taylor finished as PPR’s RB4 last season, averaging 21.3 points per game while finishing the year as the NFL’s leader in rush attempts. His volume is nearly inhuman, and it’s now especially clear that a year of unstable quarterback play won’t deter his production.

He is Indianapolis’s prized offensive possession, and his fantasy production shows such.

8. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Detroit Lions wide receiver Amon-Ra St. Brown (14) celebrates after a play during the first half against the Dallas Cowboys at Ford Field. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Amon-Ra St. Brown ( #7 ADP, #4 among WRs ) is the definition of fantasy football consistency.

St. Brown has finished in the top 3 of PPR wideouts in each of his last three seasons, and there’s no reason to believe that will change this year. Detroit made little to no changes to its receiving room this offseason, and the loss of David Montgomery should only increase his usage.

Expect the Lions’ WR1 to have another sturdy regular season.

9. CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys

Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) celebrates after catching a pass against the Kansas City Chiefs during the fourth quarter at AT&T Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

CeeDee Lamb ( #9 ADP, #5 among WRs ) is coming off a rough 2025 season, in large part due to a multitude of injuries.

Lamb started just 13 games last year, which was tied for his lowest since his sophomore season. As a result, he finished the season as WR17. However, when healthy, Lamb is one of the best receivers in fantasy football. He finished as a top-6 wideout in 2022 and 2023, and even finished as WR1 in the latter.

Don’t give up on Lamb just yet.

10. Ashton Jeanty, Las Vegas Raiders

Las Vegas Raiders running back Ashton Jeanty (2) celebrates after scoring a touchdown during the second half against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Allegiant Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Ashton Jeanty ( #10 ADP, #5 among WRs ) had a bit of a disappointing 2025 for fantasy owners.

Jeanty was projected as the fourth-best fantasy back leading into last season, but finished the year as PPR’s RB11 . Since that point, however, Las Vegas has had an offensive rebirth. They signed star center Tyler Linderbaum to a multi-year deal, and nabbed future franchise quarterback Fernando Mendoza with the first overall pick in the 2026 Draft.

Jeanty should be lined up for a much better campaign in 2026.

11. Justin Jefferson, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson (18) in action during the game against the Green Bay Packers at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Similar to Lamb, Justin Jefferson ( #11 ADP, #5 among WRs ) also had a difficult 2025.

Jefferson finished the year as fantasy’s WR21 , but it wasn’t because of him. The Vikings cycled through three different starting quarterbacks in 2025, destroying any rhythm Jefferson could have developed along the way. Now, newfound Viking Kyler Murray is expected to take the helm, and Jefferson’s fantasy stock should immediately benefit.

12. James Cook III, Buffalo Bills

Buffalo Bills running back James Cook III (4) runs the ball against Philadelphia Eagles cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (27) during the first quarter at Highmark Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Buffalo’s do-it-all back in James Cook ( #12 ADP, #6 among RBs ) is in line for another solid 2026.

Cook has finished as a top-8 PPR back in each of his last two seasons, headlined by a 2025 season that saw him lead the league in rushing yards. And although his usage may take a subtle hit due to the addition of DJ Moore, there’s no reason not to believe he can continue that trend in 2026.