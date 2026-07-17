Dynasty football is all about making the right moves at the right time.

Every offseason, a few talented players see their value plummet. And regardless of whether that’s because of injuries, poor situations, or a flat-out disappointing season, a door begins to open for savvy managers to strike. Nabbing players at their lowest value can revitalize a dynasty roster for years to come, especially when that talent is coming at a significant discount.

Here are four players worth targeting in your dynasty league before their value skyrockets.

Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Arizona Cardinals quarterback Kyler Murray (1) scrambles against the Minnesota Vikings in the second quarter at U.S. Bank Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

It’s been said before, and it still remains true: Kyler Murray ( #141 ADP, #19 among QBs ) is being heavily undervalued heading into 2026.

The former longtime Arizona Cardinal endured a short and disappointing final year in the desert, completing just 110 passes for 962 yards, 6 touchdowns, and 3 interceptions. From that point forward, the team soft-benched Murray before placing him on injured reserve and cutting him. Then, just one day after his release, he landed in Minnesota as the expected starting quarterback.

It’s fairly uncontroversial to say that Murray has significantly upgraded his supporting cast since swapping to a new squad. He is now surrounded by the likes of Justin Jefferson, Jordan Addison, and T.J. Hockenson, giving him one of, if not the most, talented pass-catching groups across the entire NFL. Even better, he is now paired with quarterback guru Kevin O’Connell, who should give Murray every opportunity to reestablish himself as one of fantasy football’s best dual-threat quarterbacks.

Rome Odunze, Chicago Bears

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze (15) warms up prior to the game against the Chicago Bears at Highmark Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rome Odunze’s ( #65 ADP, #30 among WRs ) sophomore season was a year defined by two completely different chapters.

Odunze averaged nearly 17 fantasy points per game through Week 5 last season, and even ranked in the top-10 for wideouts heading into Week 9. From that point forward, however, he registered just one game over 10 points before ultimately being shut down for the remainder of the regular season due to a foot injury.

However, plenty of signs point towards a positive outlook for 2026. Chicago dealt fellow wideout DJ Moore to Buffalo this offseason, slotting Odunze as the premier candidate to become their new WR1. Moore’s departure immediately vacates 85 targets, and although his foot injury is something worth monitoring leading into Week 1, his current price tag is simply too good to ignore.

Increased volume and a true WR1 role should give him plenty of chances to deliver this season.

David Montgomery, Houston Texans

Detroit Lions running back David Montgomery (5) celebrates his game winning touchdown against Los Angeles Rams in overtime at Ford Field in Detroit. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

David Montgomery ( #50 ADP, #22 among RBs ) finally has a backfield to himself in Houston. While he’ll soon enter his 30s, that age has only driven down his price.

Montgomery found himself slowly removed from the Lions’ backfield last season, registering just 716 rushing yards across his 17 games played. That workload was enough for him to seek other opportunities, where he eventually signed with the Texans on a two-year deal.

Now, Montgomery is expected to be Houston’s bell cow back, where his only real competition for usage comes from Woody Marks. And, considering Marks had even fewer rushing yards on more attempts last year, it would come as a shock if Montgomery didn’t take a majority of the backfield snaps.

Montgomery should serve as a serviceable RB2 for dynasty leagues this season, and could even break past his potential and enter RB1 territory.

Josh Downs, Indianapolis Colts

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Josh Downs (1) warms up before facing the Cleveland Browns at Lucas Oil Stadium in Indianapolis. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Simply put, Josh Downs ( #115 ADP, #49 among WRs ) is due for a breakout year.

The Indianapolis wideout received 88 targets in 2025, converting them into 566 yards and 4 touchdowns. He averaged 35.4 yards per game, despite playing behind both Michael Pittman Jr. and Alec Pierce. More impressive, however, was his absolutely absurd 24% target rate, which led all Indianapolis pass-catchers.

Since last season, the Colts dealt Pittman to Pittsburgh, immediately shifting Downs into Indianapolis’s WR2 spot. With a newfound 111 targets up for grabs, he should see a sizable increase in both snaps and opportunities. As long as his elite ability to generate separation carries over into a larger role, his current price is an absolute bargain.