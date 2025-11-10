Davis Mills, Jonathan Taylor and 8 Other Week 10 Fantasy Football MVPs
Every single week, we take a look at the Fantasy Football leaderboard and find those special performances that went down. These players did not just put out huge scores, but they provided a key role into winning their teams the week. Without their efforts, losses would have more likely occured. If you own any of these players, good on you, and may these successes keep on going.
QUARTERBACKS
Davis Mills, Texans - 26.8 Pts
27/45 292 Yards, 2 Touchdowns, 1 Interception | 20 Rushing Yards, 1 Touchdown
Who would have thought? Stroud goes out and Mills goes in and wins the thrilling game. This is the beauty of the NFL. Stroud is likely back for the next game, but this is what a backup is supposed to do.
Matthew Stafford, Rams - 26.9 Pts
24/36 280 Yards, 4 Touchdowns
The MVP race keeps on rolling. It is between Drake Maye and Stafford, but we still have a ways to go. It looks like the Rams are very well in the Super Bowl conversation.
RUNNING BACKS
Jonathan Taylor, Colts - 49.6 Pts
32 Attempts, 244 Yards, 3 Touchdowns | 3 Receptions, 42 Receiving Yards
Taylor is the one non-quarterback in the MVP conversation. He is in this column every single week. Taylor is the RB1 in Fantasy Football and by a wide margin. Without his efforts, the Colts drop their game in Germany.
De'Von Achane, Dolphins - 40.5 Pts
22 Attempts, 174 Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 6 Receptions, 51 Receiving Yards
Every once in awhile, a thrilling upset happens in the NFL. This game was not very thrilling, but the Dolphins ended an abysmal run of football by defeating the Bills. Achane very well can finish as the RB2 in Fantasy Football.
Jahmyr Gibbs, Lions - 38.2 Pts
15 Attempts, 142 Yards, 2 Touchdowns | 3 Receptions, 30 Receiving Yards, 1 Touchdown
The top three running backs in Fantasy Football finished 1-2-3 this week. We had loved Gibbs in Week 10 and boy, did he pay us out. Any David Montgomery hype ended. In fact, Dan Campbell played calls this week.
WIDE RECEIVERS
Drake London, Falcons - 24.4 Pts
6 Receptions, 104 Yards, 1 Touchdown
Last week was not a one-off. London continued his big run of football, this time in Germany. I do think that London can finish as a Top-5 Wide Receiver by years end.
Jameson Williams, Lions - 23.9 Pts
6 Receptions, 119 Yards, 1 Touchdown
I played Williams in DFS this week and it paid off very well. Williams was the WR2 of the week (outside of MNF to be played) and he outperformed Amon-Ra St. Brown. That will not be a common occurrence, but it did happen this week.
TIGHT ENDS
Hey Trey McBride, George Kittle — you did well, but you lost. Honorable mentions out to you.
Juwan Johnson, Saints - 19.2 Pts
4 Receptions, 92 Yards, 1 Touchdown
The Tyler Shough show is in town and it looked amazing. Shough has been overlooked as the potential franchise quarterback for the Saints. Stay tuned. Anyway, Johnson benefits regardless of his quarterback as he went for a long touchdown, boosting him to TE3 on the week.
DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS
Seattle Seahawks - 21.0 Pts
2 Fumbles Recovered, 2 Touchdowns, 5 Sacks, 22 Points Allowed, 335 Yards Allowed
Demarcus Lawrence scored not one, but two strip sack touchdowns. That is an ultra-rare occurence in the NFL. Any team is lucky to accomplish this feat once in a season. Lawrence did it twice in one game. Seattle is a sure-fire Super Bowl contender.
KICKER
Jason Myers, Seahawks - 15.0 Pts
3/3 FGM (1/1 40-49 Yds), 5/5 XPM
Myers has struggled a bit this season, but not this week.