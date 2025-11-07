Perfect NFL Week 10 FanDuel DFS Preview: Kyle Monangai, Jameson Williams Show Upside
The weekend has made its arrival and that hands us our 10th edition of a NFL Sunday Football. We see an array of thrilling, high-scoring games on the slate. The Lions will take on the Commanders. The Patriots face the Buccaneers. We also have the Rams versus the 49ers and the Ravens in Minnesota. Some weeks, I run through my deep analysis and quickly see whether a week will dominate scoring, or fall flat. This week, we have high scores all around.
NFL Week 10 - FanDuel Sunday Slate DFS Analysis
Best Quarterback Picks
Josh Allen and Lamar Jackson command their positions this week with highly favorable matchups. The Dolphins and the Vikings both stand in the bottom half of NFL defenses versus Quarterbacks. We know that each of these guys are capable of 3, 4, or even 5 touchdowns in a game, and this game fits that outlook. They will be highly owned.
Matthew Stafford faced the 49ers back on October 5th. He put up 28.56 FanDuel Fantasy Points. This saw Stafford with 389 Passing Yards and 3 Touchdowns. He knows how to manage an offense and so Stafford is never disadvantaged as highly in any given matchup. This is a moderate matchup with high upside.
Caleb Williams could be a lucrative option for the second straight week. The Giants stand 26th versus Quarterbacks, permitting 249 Yards per Game and 14 Total Touchdowns. Whether it is Rome Odunze, DJ Moore, Olamide Zaccheaus, or Colston Loveland, they have options.
Best Quarterback Value Picks
- Josh Allen $9,200
- Lamar Jackson $9,000
- Matthew Stafford $8,000
- Caleb Williams $7,400
Best Running Back Picks
Jahmyr Gibbs scripts for a great game versus the Commanders. Washington has allowed just five touchdowns to running backs, but the Lions happen to have one of the best offensive lines in football. That renders the statistic obsolete. Gibbs has 45% of team Red Zone touches. They will likely score in excess of three touchdowns.
Derrick Henry is always going to be a quality option. In a Lamar Jackson offense, Henry has 21 Touchdowns in 22 Games Played together. This should be a high-scoring game between the Ravens and Vikings.
Jordan Mason looks to be the primary running back as Aaron Jones remains injured. Whether or not Jones plays, it is all Mason. He is averaging about 2.4 Red Zone Touches per game, and this is a favorably matchup against the 28th rated Ravens Run Stop.
D'Andre Swift and Kyle Monangai are in high-leverage this week versus the Giants 30th rated Run Stop. The Bears, on the other hand, have been one of the best rushing attacks in the league. The Bears expect to run this backfield as a split, likely not rendering either player under 35% of rushes, being their floor. Either player has big-play ability.
Best Running Back Value Picks
- Jahmyr Gibbs $8,800
- Derrick Henry $8,400
- D'Andre Swift $7,100
- Jordan Mason $6,500
- Kyle Monangai $6,500
Best Wide Receiver Picks
Amon-Ra St. Brown is an elite wide receiver not just in general, but also in the Red Zone. Touchdowns are the key to success among high-salaried players. St. Brown is extremely likely to score this week. Rarely do any wideouts have a touchdown probability over 50%, but St. Brown will have that this week.
Justin Jefferson is more of a upside-chasing play. We know his talent, but we are not sure yet about JJ McCarthy. Nonetheless, the Ravens are awful in coverage and I expect nothing to change. Nate Wiggins is the only elite defender, but he will play more against Jalen Nailor's route tree.
We also love Jordan Addison.
Davante Adams is interesting given his high Red Zone usage. My only concern is that the 49ers game plan him better to contain this week. They do have to account for Puka Nacua, so perhaps this is overthinking a good play.
Garrett Wilson is going to return here with a target share that could touch of 40%. The Jets may only pass for 150-200 Yards, but high volume is high volume. The Browns have allowed 10 Touchdowns to Wide Receiver and are bottom-10 in the NFL.
Tetairoa McMillan has a high-leverage matchup, as per our WR/CB key matchups of the week. He leads the team in Red Zone targets and should stretch the field all around. Carolina is a tough environment to play in when the Panthers are winning games.
Jameson Williams has lacked anything tremendous and for that reason, he will be very cheaply owned. The Commanders secondary has been suspect from cornerback to safety. I can guarantee you that Williams will see at least one, and maybe two or three deep balls. If I could ever envision a 60 Yard Touchdowns, it is right here.
Best Wide Receiver Value Picks
- Amon-Ra St. Brown $9,300
- Justin Jefferson $9,000
- Davante Adams $8,800
- Garrett Wilson $7,500
- Jordan Addison $7,400
- Tetairoa McMillan $6,800
- Jameson Williams $6,700
Best Tight End Picks
Dalton Kincaid could finish this week as TE1. The Dolphins have stood well versus Wide Receivers as a Top-10 unit. They stand 27th versus Tight Ends. Kincaid has 3 Receptions on 5 Targets for 2 Touchdowns this season. He has 4 Touchdowns in total.
Theo Johnson is commanding an insanely impressive target share. He has 17% of Targets and is really a 25-30% option with Nabers and Skattebo out. Johnson has 10 Red Zone Targets for 6 Touchdowns. For $5,800, he has the volume of a $7,500-$8,000 player.
Mason Taylor is another high volume option that is going for a sale. Taylor is $5,000 in salary and will see well over 20% of team targets. The Jets love his ability to block and run. He does it all. Taylor is a future star of this offense that loves to use the Tight End, as was seen in Detroit.
Best Tight End Value Picks
- Dalton Kincaid $6,200
- Theo Johnson $5,800
- Mason Taylor $5,000
Best Defensive Picks
Detroit Lions - They stand top-10 in Sacks and Takeaways per Game. The Commanders stand 22nd in Sacks Allowed per Game and they now play Mariota as the backup. Washington also lacks Terry McLaurin in the pass game, just further boosting the matter.
LA Rams - Their defense stands 3rd in Sacks per Game and 5th in Takeaways per Game. San Francisco is allowing just 2.0 Sacks per Game. In terms of win rates, the 49ers are 20th or worse in Pass and Run Block whereas the Rams are 8th or better in Pass Rush and Run Stop.
Best DEF Value Picks
- Detroit Lions $4,100
- LA Rams $4,500
Best Sleeper Picks
Olamide Zaccheaus $5,500
The Bears offense has seen its highest touch per snap rate go to Zaccheaus. Including rushing snaps, Zaccheaus has seen the ball 15% of the time. Odunze trails at 11% and Moore at 9%. We can see another huge game after his burst of efficiency in Week 9. The Giants, remind you, are not very good in coverage.
Chuba Hubbard $5,500
It seems like Rico Dowdle is going to play, but he will play not at 100%. This projects Hubbard to get back towards 50% of team rushes. For this cheap price, he is worth the upside that reasonably could see 15+ touches. The Saints are 24th versus Running Backs.
Emari Demercado $4,900
The running back carousel remains in motion in Arizona. Demercado was sent for dead after his fumble a few week back. He now got back up to 40% of snaps in Week 9 and looked much better than Bam Knight. Demercado could very well see the majority workload. Seattle proves a less favorable matchup, but Arizona also look better with Brissett.