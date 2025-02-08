Fantasy Sports

DeAndre Hopkins Super Bowl LIX Projections

Shawn Childs

Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins
Kansas City Chiefs Wide Receiver DeAndre Hopkins / Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images
In this story:

After an excellent NFL career, DeAndre Hopkins appears in his first Super Bowl. His role has been dimished since the return of Hollywood Brown, but he could steal a touchdown at the goal line.

After a competitive run over six games (28/328/4 on 42 targets) midseason, Hopkins has limped into the Super Bowl on the production side. He only had three catches for 18 yards on his last seven targets (three matchups), leading to fading snaps (49%, 47%, 31%, and 18%). His catch rate (70) remains favorable, but Hopkins averaged 4.6 targets over his 18 games in 2025 between Tennessee and Kansas City.

Here’s his projections for the Super Bowl:

  • One catch for 10 yards with a 25% chance of scoring

·        3.53 fantasy points in PPR formats

Wide receivers had 196 catches for 2,192 yards and 17 touchdowns on 329 targets against the Eagles in the regular season. They caught 59.6% of their chances, gaining 11.2 yards per catch. Four offenses gained more than 200 yards from their wide receivers (GB – 11/201/2, TB – 20/240/2, LAR – 23/233/2, and WAS – 17/214/5).

How many wide receivers gained over 75 yards against the Eagles in 2024?

·        Jayden Reed (4/138/1)

·        Darnell Mooney (3/88/1)

·        Chris Olave (6/86/1)

·        Mike Evans (8/94/1)

·        Puka Nacua (9/117)

·        Adam Thielen (9/102)

·        Puca Nacua (6/97/1)

How many wideouts had more than five catches?

·        Drake London (6/86/1)

·        Chris Godwin (6/69)

·        Wan’Dale Robinson (6/23)

·        Ja’Marr Chase (9/54/1)

·        CeeDee Lamb (6/21)

·        Cooper Kupp (8/60/1)

·        Wan’Dale Robinson (10/43)

Who were the top wide receivers to post below-par games?

·        Jerry Jeudy (1/35) ~ *Deshaun Watson behind center

·        Malik Nabers (4/41)

·        Brian Thomas (2/22)

·        CeeDee Lamb (6/21)

·        Terry McLaurin (1/10)

·        Jayden Reed (4/46)

What were the other top games by wideouts with a touchdown?

·        Jamison Crowder (2/15/2)

·        Olamide Zaccheaus (5/70/2)

·        Jalen Tolbert (3/30/1)

·        Malik Nabers (5/64/1)

·        Terry McLaurin (3/51/1)

Published |Modified
Shawn Childs
