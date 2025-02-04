Super Bowl LIX: DeAndre Hopkins DFS Preview & Best Prop Bets
Sports fans appreciate inspirational stories that accompany a player’s journey to the pinnacle of their respective sport. While the Chiefs will seek to become the first team in league history to win three consecutive championships in Super Bowl LIX, a future Hall of Fame wideout is flying under the radar.
After suffering injuries to starting wide receivers Rashee Rice and Marquise “Hollywood” Brown, Kansas City acquired DeAndre Hopkins from Tennessee in October. In 10 regular season games played with three-time Super Bowl MVP Patrick Mahomes, the 12-year veteran hauled in 41 receptions for 437 yards and four touchdowns.
While making impactful plays during the regular season, Hopkins has been virtually invisible in the playoffs, catching just one pass for 11 yards on three targets.
Rather than complain about his lack of involvement in the offense lately, the classy play-making wideout opted to share an inspirational message for all kids on social media ahead of his first career Super Bowl appearance.
DeAndre Hopkins Prop Bets
Receptions: 1.5 (Under -165)
Receiving Yards: 11.5 (-110)
Longest Reception: 8.5 (Over -125)
Anytime TD: +600
2+ TDs: +10000
First TD: +3300
Anytime First Half TD: +1200
Anytime Second Half TD: +1000
MVP: +20000
DeAndre Hopkins Best Prop Bets
DeAndre Hopkins OVER 1.5 Receptions (+126)
DeAndre Hopkins Anytime Touchdown +600 (.25 unit)
You can’t help but root for Hopkins who has overcome a lot in life for an opportunity to become a world champion. We all know the brightest lights often lead to star athletes shining on the biggest stage. You have to believe that Mahomes will want to make sure the 12-year veteran is involved early and often against the Eagles.
Due to his lack of recent production, Respected Money believes oddsmakers have Hopkins listed too low and are investing in him surpassing 1.5 receptions at plus-odds of +126. In addition, let’s add a .25 unit play on his Anytime Touchdown at +600, on a player who has scored 84 touchdowns in 186 career games (regular season and playoffs).
DeAndre Hopkins DFS Analysis
Captain: $6,600 | FLEX: $4,400
After the club’s AFC Championship 32-29 win over the Bills, the five-time Pro Bowler shared his feelings about playing in his first Super Bowl.
“I’ve been doubted, and a lot of people wrote me off,” Hopkins said while speaking with James Palmer. “Twelve years in the league, man. I got traded for some pennies in my prime. I just want to thank the organization that gave me a shot to where I could still go out here, make plays when I need to, draw double teams, and play beautiful football.”
Being priced behind both placekickers (Harrison Butker and Jake Elliott) on DraftKings results in solid sleeper DFS value for a player who is motivated to prove his doubters wrong.
Don’t leave out a player who ranks 16th all-time in pass receptions (984) and 21st in receiving yards (12,965) from your lineups on Super Bowl Sunday.
