Deshaun Watson Reclaims Browns Starting Role, Revitalizing Fantasy Value Following Shedeur’s Promising Performance

The Browns plan to start Deshaun Watson in Week 10 against the Texans, according to Jeremy Fowler, once he clears concussion protocol, despite a promising Week 9 performance from backup Shedeur Sanders.

The Browns "plan to start" Deshaun Watson (concussion) in Week 10 against the Texans.



Via @JFowlerESPN pic.twitter.com/knCODnlRG6 — RotoWire Fantasy Football (@RotoWireNFL) November 9, 2026

On the opening drive of Week 8, Watson suffered a head to head tackle with Steelers safety Jaquan Brisker. He initially passed the on-field concussion protocol, but experienced delayed symptoms and was officially placed in the NFL’s concussion protocol this Tuesday, which led to Sanders getting his first start of the season.

Sanders Boosts Dynasty Stock

Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) makes a throw against the New Orleans Saints during the first quarter at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The Browns decided to roll with Shedeur Sanders in Week 9 against the Saints on Sunday and he performed admirably coming just one completion short of an overtime win. Sanders struggled getting his footing in the first half, but finished the game tossing for 297 yards and two touchdowns.

39 YARD TD FOR THE YAC KING HAROLD FANNIN!#CLEvsNO on CBS pic.twitter.com/EwW2lYo1UA — Cleveland Browns (@Browns) November 8, 2026

However, the Browns would go on to lose to the Saints in overtime, as Sanders would fail to convert on the game-winning two point try, following a 39 yard touchdown pass to Harold Fannin Jr.

Sanders finished the day as the QB5 and showcased his versatile skillset and arm strength in the pocket, boosting his Dynasty stock. Browns Coach Todd Monken has yet to officially name a starter for Week 10, but sources believe Watson will be named the starter ahead of Week 10. With Watson expected to return as the starter against the Texans, redraft managers can leave Sanders on the bench or the waivers for the time being.

Watson Must Prove Himself Against Texans

Cleveland Browns quarterback Deshaun Watson (4) looks to pass the ball during the fourth quarter of an NFL game against the Pittsburgh Steelers at Acrisure Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Watson will face his former team in his return in a week where he will have to once again solidify himself as the Browns starter for the rest of the season and silence the doubters.

Watson has been a serviceable option as a fantasy QB2. In his past two matchups, Watson has thrown for 300+ yards, with one rushing touchdown over two games.

Watson will be up against a Texans secondary which has struggled this year allowing an average 235.6 passing yards per game. But, he will also face a surging Texans pass rush which tallied a franchise high eight sacks against the Chargers in their 44-22 win in Week 9.

Barring any setbacks, fantasy managers can expect Watson to put up QB2 numbers and can be started if necessary in Week 10 matchups in fantasy lineups. If Watson can continue to grind out wins for the Browns, he will solidify himself as the starter as the Browns continue to make a push for the playoffs for the first time since 2023.