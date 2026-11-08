Inside Shedeur Sanders’ First Start of the 2026 Season: What Went Right and Wrong

A new face started at quarterback for the Cleveland Browns in New Orleans against the Saints, but the play of the offense remained the same. Shedeur Sanders replaced Deshaun Watson as the play caller in his first start of the season.

Watson cleared concussion protocol, but Todd Monken believed in Sanders to get the road win.

The offense looked much the same under Sanders, with the pressure, lack of efficiency on the ground, and a burst late in the fourth quarter.

Todd Monken kept the reins in with Sanders. He only averaged 4.8 yards per completion in the first half. Sanders is at his best when he can push the ball downfield, but Monken made sure to mitigate any bad reads or high-risk throws, which resulted in a lot of check-downs. Sanders has zero turnovers in the conservative offense.

Sanders got to let loose in the third quarter when he threw a ball down the right sideline for Denzel Boston, allowing him to use his size to make a catch for 60 yards. The play of the day was in the fourth quarter when KC Concepcion was wide open for a 64-yard touchdown, momentarily putting them in the lead.

When Sanders had the opportunity to rip the football, the Browns had their two biggest plays of the season.

Nov 8, 2026; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; Cleveland Browns quarterback Shedeur Sanders (2) is sacked by New Orleans Saints defensive end Carl Granderson (96) during the fourth quarter at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The new voice in the huddle led to a few miscues on offense. On a third-down drive, Quinshon Judkins ran the wrong play, and Sanders had to dive forward to get what he could.

The Browns had the ball at the one-yard line before the first half. On fourth down, the right guard pulled on a run to the left side, and Sanders opened up the wrong way. This caused a collision, delaying the handoff, and the run was stopped.

The offensive line continued to struggle. Sanders was sacked five times and had 10 rushes for 28 yards. Pressure got to him quickly, and he had to use his legs just to get back to the line of scrimmage. Sanders is not a runner like Watson, and he should not be running the ball as much as he did.

Spencer Fano gave up a sack to Chase Young on second-and-goal when the Browns were on the doorstep of scoring their first touchdown. On the next play, he got hit before the route developed and had to rush the throw, resulting in an incomplete pass.

Sanders was not completely faultless, as he held onto the ball too long at times. In the fourth quarter, he took a bad sack for an eight-yard loss when they were trying to eat up the clock.

With a minute left in the fourth quarter, Sanders had no choice but to get the ball downfield to his receivers. He made a great throw to Concepcion that was dropped on the first play of the drive, but on the very next play, he threw off his back foot while getting hit and connected with Jerry Jeudy to set up a game-tying field goal attempt.

INSANE: #Browns Pro Bowl QB Shedeur Sanders just made one of the most RIDICULOUS throws you will ever see.



Sanders escaped pressure, rolled left, waited for his receiver to get open and delivered a perfect throw while getting ABSOLUTELY CRUSHED.



WOW… pic.twitter.com/xdOylJZSJF — MLFootball (@MLFootball) November 8, 2026

Harold Fannin Jr. and Sanders had a connection last season. Fannin did not have a catch in regulation, and the offense could have used his playmaking ability in the first three quarters. Then he came up with the catch of the day.

In overtime, the offense was uptempo, and Sanders got in a groove by staying in the pocket and using his check-downs. There was a blitz, and Sanders held tough and hit Fannin with a check-down, which allowed him to stiff-arm and stumble his way to a touchdown.

There were plenty of wrongs in New Orleans, and not enough rights to come away with a win. The offense looked like it did under Watson, with slow starts and then having to rely on fourth-quarter magic.

Sanders should get another start before the bye week, as the offense did not look any different under Sanders, and the Browns need to accurately evaluate him for the future.