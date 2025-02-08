Fantasy Sports

DeVonta Smith Super Bowl LIX Projections

Philadelphia Eagles Wide Receiver DeVonta Smith
DeVonta Smith shined in his first Super Bowl game (7/100) against the Chiefs. Can he exceed that production this year?

On Thursday before the Super Bowl, Smith picked up the limited questionable tag with a lingering hamstring issue. The Eagles still expect him to play.

Similar to A.J. Brown, Philly’s second-best wideout missed four games, leading to a three-year low in catches (68), receiving yards (833), and targets (89). On the positive side, Smith caught a career-best eight touchdowns. He has six catches or more in seven matchups (7/84, 7/76/1, 7/79, 6/86/1, 11/109/1, 6/51, and 6/120/2) while scoring in three other games (3/64/1, 4/87/1, and 4/37/1).

Smith was a fantasy dog on the road (22/227/1 on 30 targets) over five contests. Three of his best four games came at home – 20.50, 28.00, and 30.00 fantasy points in PPR formats.

Here are Smith’s projections for the Super Bowl:

  • Six catches for 67 yards and one touchdown
  • 17.13 fantasy points in PPR formats

Wide Receivers had 207 catches for 2,359 yards and 18 touchdowns on 318 targets (65.1% catch rate and 11.4 YPC) against Kansas City in the regular season. Three offenses gained over 200 yards from their wideouts (BUF – 17/210/1, Carolina – 16/207/1, and DEN – 18/237/4). The Broncos’ success at wide receiver was helped by Kansas City resting their best players in Week 18.

The Chiefs' best cornerback, Trent McDuffie, should cover A.J. Brown on a high number of plays, creating favorable outcomes for Smith in this matchup.

How many wide receivers gained over 75 yards against the Chiefs in 2024?

  • Rashid Shaheed (4/86/1)

·        David Moore (6/81/1)

·        Jakobi Meyers (6/97)

·        Joshua Palmer (6/78)

·        Jerry Jeudy (11/108)

·        Tank Dell (6/98/1)

·        Courtland Sutton (5/98/1)

·        Nico Collins (5/81)

How many wideouts had more than six catches?

·        Darnell Mooney (8/66)

·        Khalil Shakir (8/70)

·        Jerry Jeudy (11/108)

·        Nico Collins (7/60)

Who were the top wide receivers to post below-par games?

·        Zay Flowers (6/37)

·        Ja’Marr Chase (4/35)

·        Brandon Aiyuk (2/23)

·        George Pickens (3/50)

What were the other top games by wideouts with a touchdown?

·        Drake London (6/67/1)

·        Ladd McConkey (5/67/1)

·        Courtland Sutton (6/70/1)

·        Curtis Samuel (5/58/1)

·        Quentin Johnson (5/48/1)

·        Mack Hollins (3/73/1)

