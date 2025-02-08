DeVonta Smith Super Bowl LIX Projections
DeVonta Smith shined in his first Super Bowl game (7/100) against the Chiefs. Can he exceed that production this year?
On Thursday before the Super Bowl, Smith picked up the limited questionable tag with a lingering hamstring issue. The Eagles still expect him to play.
Similar to A.J. Brown, Philly’s second-best wideout missed four games, leading to a three-year low in catches (68), receiving yards (833), and targets (89). On the positive side, Smith caught a career-best eight touchdowns. He has six catches or more in seven matchups (7/84, 7/76/1, 7/79, 6/86/1, 11/109/1, 6/51, and 6/120/2) while scoring in three other games (3/64/1, 4/87/1, and 4/37/1).
Smith was a fantasy dog on the road (22/227/1 on 30 targets) over five contests. Three of his best four games came at home – 20.50, 28.00, and 30.00 fantasy points in PPR formats.
Here are Smith’s projections for the Super Bowl:
- Six catches for 67 yards and one touchdown
- 17.13 fantasy points in PPR formats
Wide Receivers had 207 catches for 2,359 yards and 18 touchdowns on 318 targets (65.1% catch rate and 11.4 YPC) against Kansas City in the regular season. Three offenses gained over 200 yards from their wideouts (BUF – 17/210/1, Carolina – 16/207/1, and DEN – 18/237/4). The Broncos’ success at wide receiver was helped by Kansas City resting their best players in Week 18.
The Chiefs' best cornerback, Trent McDuffie, should cover A.J. Brown on a high number of plays, creating favorable outcomes for Smith in this matchup.
How many wide receivers gained over 75 yards against the Chiefs in 2024?
- Rashid Shaheed (4/86/1)
· David Moore (6/81/1)
· Jakobi Meyers (6/97)
· Joshua Palmer (6/78)
· Jerry Jeudy (11/108)
· Tank Dell (6/98/1)
· Courtland Sutton (5/98/1)
· Nico Collins (5/81)
How many wideouts had more than six catches?
· Darnell Mooney (8/66)
· Khalil Shakir (8/70)
· Jerry Jeudy (11/108)
· Nico Collins (7/60)
Who were the top wide receivers to post below-par games?
· Zay Flowers (6/37)
· Ja’Marr Chase (4/35)
· Brandon Aiyuk (2/23)
· George Pickens (3/50)
What were the other top games by wideouts with a touchdown?
· Drake London (6/67/1)
· Ladd McConkey (5/67/1)
· Courtland Sutton (6/70/1)
· Curtis Samuel (5/58/1)
· Quentin Johnson (5/48/1)
· Mack Hollins (3/73/1)
