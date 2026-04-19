Dexter Lawrence Move to Cincinnati Tests IDP Projections and Patience

Dexter Lawrence was dealt to the Cincinnati Bengals on Saturday. The former New York Giant had quite the career in The Big Apple. This included a career high 9.0 sacks in 2024. Lawrence creates havoc up the middle. Now, that is no question.

What may be a question is does he bounce back to that 2022-24 level right away? 2025 was undoubtedly the worst season of his career. It is one thing for numbers to decline but Lawrence does not get you fantasy points for pressures in IDP leagues.

What Dexter Lawrence Brings To The Table

Again, we will mention the word pressure! When lined up at Nose Tackle, there are few quite like Lawrence. His 108 pressure there since 2022 leads the NFL by a ridiculous margin. Again, that chaos can improve a defensive line overnight. Cincinnati's defense ranked in the bottom three almost the entire 2025 season. At the least, Lawrence should get plenty of fantasy opportunities.

2024 saw Lawrence up his ability to generate a pass rush translating into more sacks. That season was cut short to 12 games which only highlights his impact more. The question is which Lawrence do we see? Do we see the high IDP talent from 2024 or do we see that 2025 player? Most tend to lean a little more to the 2024 side.

some thoughts on Lawrence to Cincy...



<buckle up>



Dexter Lawrence is a 28-year old stud



he spent most of his career playing vs elite interior OLs of the Eagles & Cowboys



he's been double-teamed at the highest rate in the NFL



he's now playing in the AFC North



Ravens lost… — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 19, 2026

However, there is one concern. Lawrence cannot get pushed around like he did last year. Cincinnati is a team that got manhandled by top rushing teams. The Bengals allowed 2500 rushing yards last season at 5.2 yards per carry. Running backs were easily getting to the second level and again, Lawrence's tackles have declined steadily the past four seasons.

Was that a fluke and do we see the better version of Lawrence in 2026? One thing is certain. Lawrence is used to not having much support on the edges though his surrounding cast was better in New York than it is in Cincinnati.

Changes In System Make For Intriguing 2026

Again, with Al Golden running the defensive show in Cinncinnati, the scheme change is already being transformed for the upcoming season. The Bengals added defensive end Jonathan Allen, edge rusher Boye Mafe and safety Bryan Cook. With a draft class not so certain, the Bengals opted for win and improve now.

Lawrence represents a chance to do that while lifting his fantasy football (IDP) ranking as well. The "run and hit" approach will create higher risk but be far less passive that what was seen in 2025. Also, a priority on missed tackles is of high importance. Dexter Lawrence did miss 11.4% of tackle opportunities last year but many believe that was a blip.

Finally, IDP splash was acquired here and a rise in 2026 is all but guaranteed. The only question is how much.

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