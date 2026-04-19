Giants Trading Pro Bowl DT Dexter Lawrence to Bengals Ahead of NFL Draft

Dexter Lawrence has officially forced his way out of New York.

After reportedly requesting a trade, the Giants are trading Lawrence to the Bengals in a deal that will include the No. 10 pick in the draft next week, according to Adam Schefter of ESPN.

This is an uncharacteristic move for the Bengals, who tend to be conservative as an organization. According to Schefter, Cincinnati felt Lawrence will be more impactful than the No. 10 pick in what is widely considered to be a weak draft class. For now, the franchise adds a three-time Pro Bowler and two-time second-team All-Pro.

This is a breaking news story. This post will be updated...

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