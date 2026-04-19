Report: NFL Coaches Question Bengals’ Trade for Dexter Lawrence

The Bengals are sending the 10th pick in the 2026 NFL Draft to the Giants in exchange for star nose tackle Dexter Lawrence.

The deal is without a doubt the biggest trade in Bengals history. Cincinnati has never traded a top 10 pick for a player until now. It's a move that brings a rare talent and star to a defense that desperately needed more talent.

Despite making a splash, some NFL coaches don't like the move for Cincinnati. Connor Hughes of SNY shared the update on Saturday night.

"Talking to several coaches around the NFL right now. They are STUNNED the got what they did for Dexter Lawrence," Hughes tweeted. "All agree: Very good player, but not worth No. 10. Age, injury and concerns regarding his conditioning pointed out. Also that you need to limit the number of snaps he plays to maximize his production; really just a one position player. Needless to say: Great return for the Giants."

Big Risk, Big Return?

Oct 26, 2025; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; New York Giants defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (97) against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

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Giving up the 10th pick is risky, but the Bengals clearly felt like the top defenders in this year's draft were going to be gone by the time they were on the clock. It's also clear that a game-changing nose tackle like Lawrence isn't in this year's draft.

Lawrence has 108 pressures from the nose tackle spot since the 2022 season. Vita Vea is second in the NFL with 32.

The Bengals added a rare player that is hard to find. He's a big body at 342 pounds that is great against the run, but can push the pocket, making quarterbacks uncomfortable and win consistently against double teams. It's also worth pointing out that Lawrence is versatile and doesn't need to come off the field. This idea that the Bengals will need to "limit" his snaps is way off, assuming he's healthy.

The Bengals haven't had an interior defender like this since Geno Atkins. Lawrence should help transform their defense and is a perfect fit alongside B.J. HIll and Jonathan Allen.

Cincinnati has missed the playoffs for three-straight seasons. That has to change this year. This move sends a message to Joe Burrow and the rest of the locker room: the time to win is now.

The Bengals knew they needed to make a splash on defense. They did it—and got the deal done ahead of the NFL Draft.

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