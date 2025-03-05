DK Metcalf Requests Trade, Seahawks Cut Tyler Lockett: Fantasy Football Impact
The NFL offseason just delivered another shake-up for fantasy football managers. Following the Seahawks’ decision to part ways with Tyler Lockett, DK Metcalf has officially requested a trade, per reports from NFL insiders. With one year left on his contract, the 27-year-old wideout is now the top name on the trade market, and his next destination will have major fantasy implications.
DK Metcalf Fantasy Football Outlook
Seattle is working with Metcalf to facilitate a deal, but any team acquiring him will likely need to offer a lucrative extension. Metcalf has been one of the most reliable fantasy receivers in recent years, posting at least 900 yards in each of his six seasons and topping 1,000 three times. Even in a slightly down 2024 campaign (992 yards, eight touchdowns), he remained a WR2 with WR1 upside.
Potential suitors include the Patriots, who have been hunting for a true WR1, and the Steelers, who previously inquired about Metcalf before last season’s trade deadline. Any move to an offense with a strong quarterback situation could immediately boost his fantasy value, while a landing spot with limited passing volume may cap his ceiling.
Seattle's decision to move on from both Lockett and potentially Metcalf signals a shift toward Jaxon Smith-Njigba as their primary receiver. Fantasy managers should monitor his ADP, as his target share is set to skyrocket. Meanwhile, Metcalf’s trade value will hinge on where he lands and how quickly a new contract is secured.
For now, dynasty managers should hold, while redraft players must wait to see if Metcalf lands in an ideal fantasy-friendly system. His combination of durability, size, and red-zone dominance ensures he’ll remain a top-tier option in 2025—wherever he plays.
