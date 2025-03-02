Fantasy Sports

Deebo Samuel Traded to Commanders: Fantasy Football Impact

Doug Vazquez

Jan 5, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Deebo Samuel Sr against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images
In this story:

The Washington Commanders have acquired Deebo Samuel from the 49ers for a fifth-round pick. This trade significantly boosts the fantasy outlook for second-year QB Jayden Daniels, who now has another dynamic playmaker to work with after an impressive Rookie of the Year campaign.

Samuel’s arrival adds a new facet to Washington’s offense, but it does present some concerns for Terry McLaurin’s fantasy value. McLaurin has been the clear WR1, but Samuel’s versatility as a runner and receiver could cut into his target share.

However, with Daniels’ continued development and an offense expected to take a step forward, there should still be enough volume to keep both receivers fantasy-relevant.

As far as Samuel goes, his fantasy value does not significantly change with the exception of adjusting to a new offense outside of Kyle Shanahan’s system. He remains a solid WR2, while McLaurin show a slight regressing to the WR2/WR3 tier. 

This trade boosts Daniels as a fantasy QB1 candidate while giving Washington’s offense a much-needed boost.

