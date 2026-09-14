DraftKings Monday Night Football Showdown Lineup: J.K Dobbins Opens Up the Lineup as Captain

The first Monday Night Football clash of the season features two AFC West foes with an array of superstars to pick from.

Some of the Fantasy playmakers are underpriced, which allows DFS players to fit a multitude of studs into their lineups.

J.K. Dobbins - Captain ($9,600)

Dobbins is the median-priced running back between RJ Harvey and Jonah Coleman, despite being listed as RB 1 on the Broncos depth chart. DFS players can optimize Dobbins in their captain slot for this slate, in order to fit other stars into their lineup.

Dobbins’ goal-line work makes the Broncos running back an intriguing option to finish as the top Fantasy performer in this slate, which would carryover into a top finish into any lineup with Dobbins as captain.

J.K. Dobbins Listed As Starter



🏈 Depth chart has him RB1

🏈 Harvey penciled in as RB2

🏈 Early-down path looks clean



Dobbins is a lock him in for Week 1. pic.twitter.com/l5FHw5OB8Z — RotoLegends (@RotoLegends) September 9, 2026

Patrick Mahomes ($9,600)

Mahomes is back after tearing his ACL last season and looks to showcase his ability on Monday Night Football. The former MVP may have his rushing attempts limited with Kenneth Walker II in the mix, but will still be the motor of the Chiefs offense.

Bo Nix ($9,800)

Nix led the NFL in passing attempts last season and should figure into any optimal lineup in this slate. In two games against the Chiefs last season, the Broncos quarterback tallied 12.6 and 20.5 Fantasy-points performances. What stood out in those two performances was the 50 rushing yards Nix added in the two games.

The mix of heavy-passing volume and supplemental running yards makes Nix a must add into this lineup

"He could easily be a QB1 this week"@DBro_FFB thinks Bo Nix managers should feel confident tonight pic.twitter.com/hr2IdP0wPI — FantasyPros (@FantasyPros) September 14, 2026

Kenneth Walker III ($10,600)

In his first game as a Kansas City Chief, Walker III figures to see an abundance of touches. The former Super Bowl MVP no longer shares a backfield with Zach Charbonnet and should see the bulk of the touches in a weaker Chiefs backfield. Walker III’s main competition is rookie Emmett Johnson, so the vet should carry the burden in week 1. Walker III is obviously a threat running, but could feature in the passing game, which would lead to points correlation between the running back and Mahomes.

Travis Kelce ($7,000)

Kelce has been Mahomes’ safety blanket throughout the years and can do so again in Mahomes’ first game back in a return from an ACL tear. Although Kelce is getting up there in age, the 36-year-old can stil serve as the Chiefs main pass catcher and as a red-zone threat.

In Kelce’s lone game against Denver with Mahomes at QB last season, the 11-time Pro Bowler finished with 24.1 Fantasy points in PPR leagues. Kelce’s performance last season makes the vet tight end an intriguing option for Monday’s contest.

Pat Bryant ($3,200)

This lineup will fade the top-two Broncos receivers, Jaylen Waddle and Courtland Sutton, in favor of the young wide receiver. Bryant had success against the Chiefs last season, tallying 13.2 PPR points in his lone appearance against the AFC West rival. With the majority of DFS players focused on Waddle and Sutton, playing Bryant offers a sneaky contrarian play at a value price.

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