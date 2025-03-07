Dynasty Fantasy Football: Running Back Risers and Fallers
As dynasty managers continue to assess their rosters for the long haul, the landscape of fantasy football is always shifting. With each season, certain running backs emerge as cornerstone assets, while others see their value decline. Below, we dive into some of the biggest risers and fallers at the running back position in dynasty formats, helping you navigate potential trade opportunities and roster decisions.
Rising Running Backs
RB Chase Brown, Cincinnati Bengals
With Joe Mixon’s departure, Chase Brown was handed the keys to the Bengals’ backfield, and he delivered. Finishing as a top-10 PPR running back, Brown displayed the ability to handle a full workload while showcasing the breakaway speed that made him a notable prospect.
Despite early-season reluctance from the Bengals’ coaching staff to give him consistent touches, Brown eventually secured a lead role, logging double-digit carries in 13 consecutive games. His versatility was on full display, registering 65 targets in the passing game while handling 229 carries.
At just 24 years old and with two years remaining on his rookie contract, Brown has a stable dynasty outlook. Even if Cincinnati adds depth to their backfield, Brown is positioned as a primary playmaker. His stock is rising, and managers should treat him as a long-term asset in dynasty leagues, especially given the Bengals’ high potent offense.
RB Bucky Irving, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Few rookies exceeded expectations quite like Bucky Irving. Initially viewed as a mid-round NFL Draft selection with concerns about his athletic testing and size, Irving wasted no time proving doubters wrong. His vision and agility made him an immediate impact player for Tampa Bay, and his production speaks for itself.
Irving posted 1,122 rushing yards, ranking 10th among all running backs, and outscored the next-best rookie RB in fantasy points by a significant margin. His involvement in the passing game was equally impressive, hauling in 47 receptions for 392 yards—nearly identical to teammate Rachaad White.
Once considered a second-round selection in dynasty rookie drafts, Irving has skyrocketed to borderline RB1 territory in dynasty rankings. However, his long-term value remains a topic of debate. Running backs with limited draft capital can be replaced quickly in the NFL. If your dynasty team is a contender, holding onto Irving makes sense. However, managers in rebuild mode should explore trade opportunities. A 2025 first-round pick and a young asset could provide more sustained value over time.
Declining Running Backs
RB Javonte Williams, Denver Broncos
Injuries can derail even the most promising careers, and unfortunately, Javonte Williams is a prime example. Once viewed as a future star, Williams has struggled to regain his pre-injury explosiveness after suffering a devastating knee injury in 2022.
His efficiency metrics paint a concerning picture: his yards per carry have dropped from 4.4 to 3.6, and his yards after contact per attempt have declined significantly. These trends suggest he may never return to the high-ceiling fantasy asset managers once envisioned.
Williams is now outside the top 40 dynasty RBs and enters free agency in a deep running back market. If he lands in a favorable situation, there’s hope for a rebound, but expectations should be tempered. If you can flip Williams for any meaningful return, now may be the time to cut ties.
RB Travis Etienne, Jacksonville Jaguars
Etienne’s dynasty journey has been a rollercoaster. After missing his rookie season with an injury, he bounced back with a stellar 2022 campaign. His fantasy value peaked in 2023, finishing as RB3 in half-PPR formats. However, his efficiency plummeted in 2024, and he gradually lost touches to Tank Bigsby.
Despite appearing in 15 games, Etienne never exceeded 70 rushing yards in a contest. His receiving work (39 catches for 254 yards) provided some value, but it wasn’t enough to mask his decline in rushing production.
Entering the final year of his rookie deal, 2025 is a make-or-break season for Etienne. If Jacksonville opts to add another running back in the draft, his dynasty value could nosedive further. Selling for a mid-second-round pick in rookie drafts might be a prudent move before his stock falls any further.
The running back landscape in dynasty football is always evolving. Emerging talents like Bucky Irving and Chase Brown present exciting opportunities, while former top assets like Travis Etienne face uncertain futures. Savvy dynasty managers must weigh long-term potential against short-term production to maximize roster value. Whether you’re buying low, selling high, or holding steady, staying ahead of these trends will keep you competitive for seasons to come.
Recommended Articles
Ashton Jeanty Headlines 2025 Fantasy Football Rankings
2024 Fantasy Football MVP: Ja'Marr Chase or Saquon Barkley?