Dynasty Football Deep Sleeper Targets
The fantasy football offseason is here and managers need to start making moves if they want to win their dynasty leagues next season. Whether rebuilding or just one player away from a championship, the offseason allows you to find under-the-radar players before they resurface. Given the right opportunity on their current team or by being traded to a better situation, these dynasty deep sleepers could become league winners in 2025.
QB Daniel Jones, Minnesota Vikings
Yes, Danny Dimes. The former Giant spent most of last season running for his life behind a terrible offensive line in New York, before being released mid-season. He was picked up by the Minnesota Vikings and was on the active roster for the NFC Championship game. Recent news on last year’s first-round pick, J.J. McCarthy, has not been promising as he rehabs from a serious knee injury. It also looks like the Vikings will most likely move on from journeyman Sam Darnold. With Darnold gone and McCarthy a PUP candidate to start the season, Jones would step into an up-tempo offense surrounded by plenty of weapons. He should come cheap in any trade and has fantasy upside due to his rushing abilities.
RB Dameon Pierce, Houston Texans
Pierce went from fantasy stud in his rookie season to an afterthought two years later. Joe Mixon has taken over the backfield as the RB1 for the Texans. Pierce still has the talent and only needs a change of scenery to improve his fortunes. If Houston trades Pierce to a team in need of a running back, he would see his value skyrocket. He is the type of trade target that could return to glory with the stroke of a pen. Predicting the future is always a big part of the Dynasty format and our crystal ball says get in while you can.
WR Rashee Rice, Kansas City Chiefs
Rice has seen his dynasty trade value drop now that Xavier Worthy has become a household name for the Kansas City Chiefs. Early last season, the second-year receiver provided fantasy managers a brief look at his upside before suffering a season-ending injury in Week 4. Kansas City Chiefs on SI writer, Ezekiel Trezevant, indicates Rice is well on his way back in the recovery process.
If Patrick Mahomes’ favorite target Travis Kelce retires, and free agents Hollywood Brown and DeAndre Hopkins move on, Rice would see a significant bump in usage rate in the Chiefs’ passing attack. Trade for him now before all the uncertainty unfolds.
WR Jordan Whittington, Los Angeles Rams
Whittington is coming off his rookie season where he got lost in the bright lights of Puka Nacua and Cooper Kupp. Since news broke that the Rams will move on from Kupp, Whittington is back in the conversation to grab a valuable role in the team’s passing attack. Sports Illustrated Fantasy Football Analyst, Michael Fabiano, agrees that Whittington is a candidate for an improved role in 2025. The former Texas Longhorn has the size and pedigree to step up in year two. He is a perfect throw-in player to ask for when trading core players.
TE Michael Mayer, Las Vegas Raiders
Mayer just needs an opportunity. The third-year tight end is stuck behind rookie All-Pro Brock Bowers for the Las Vegas Raiders. With new head coach Pete Carroll and offensive coordinator Chip Kelly leading the offense, Mayer could return to fantasy relevancy in 2025. The former Notre Dame standout is a lot like Bowers and creates problems for opposing defenses in two tight-end sets. If the Raiders find a quarterback or trade Mayer to a team needing a No. 1 tight end, Mayer could be a breakout fantasy player in 2025. With all the attention on Bowers, Mayer’s trade value should remain low for now.
TE Theo Johnson, New York Giants
Johnson is another sneaky name to watch. The New York Giants need more playmakers, and in 2024, Johnson proved he’s got the skills to be a strong pass-catching tight end. By addressing their weaknesses at quarterback and offensive line, the Giants offense should improve in 2025. Paired with WR Malik Nabers and RB Tyrone Tracy Jr., Theo Johnson could surprise as a cheap dynasty stash. He should be an easy target to grab when making trades this offseason.
