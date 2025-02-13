The Fantasy Football Impact of a Potential Travis Kelce Retirement
One of the biggest storylines this NFL offseason will involve the playing status of arguably the greatest tight end to ever play the game.
While appearing on his New Heights podcast, Chiefs three-time Super Bowl champion Travis Kelce hinted at potentially having played his last game.
“I know everybody wants to know whether I am playing next year, and right now I am just kicking everything down the road,” said Kelce. “There’s a lot that goes into this thing, I am fortunate that over the last five or six years I’ve played more football than anybody.”
The 10-time Pro Bowler, who surpassed NFL Hall of Fame wideout Jerry Rice for the most catches (152) in NFL playoff history, admitted that the “wear and tear” of the NFL is taking its toll.
“The fact that we keep going to these AFC Championships and Super Bowls, that means I’m playing an extra three games more than everybody else in the entire league,” added Kelce. “That’s a lot of wear and tear on your body… it can weigh on you. It can make you better, and it can drive you crazy. Right now, it was one of those things where it was driving me crazy this year. It happens as you tail off towards the back nine of your career.”
NFL fans and “Swifties” watched as Kelce was a non-factor in the 40-22 blowout loss to the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX, hauling in just four receptions for 39 yards. The performance on the sport’s biggest stage, combined with a career-low three touchdowns in the regular season, has raised questions about whether age has finally caught up with the 35-year-old star.
“It’s a tough pill to swallow, and then on top of that to be in there in the biggest moments, knowing the team is counting on you, it's a tough reality. I’m gonna take some time to figure it out.”
FANTASY FOOTBALL IMPACT
If Kelce does retire, that would leave a 23.4% target share up for grabs in the Chiefs’ offense. Xavier Worthy, who set NFL Super Bowl records in yards (157) and touchdowns (2 ) by a rookie, will easily see the biggest upgrade. Be prepared to pay a WR1 premium next year in drafts at the Fantasy Football World Championships.
Emerging tight end Noah Gray, who set career-highs in receptions (41), receiving yards (437), and touchdowns (5), would likely step into the starting TE1 role if Kelce opts to walk away from the game. Gray would immediately become a back-end TE1 with upside.
While Kansas City is expected to get Rashee Rice (knee) back next season, the club may still have to deal with a potential league suspension following an offseason car-racing incident. Still, the Chiefs’ passing attack is one to invest in heading into the 2025 fantasy football season should they add a top-tier wideout such as Chris Godwin, Tee Higgins, or Cooper Kupp despite the potential loss of a player who has meant so much to Kansas City’s success.
