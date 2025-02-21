Dynasty Football Sleepers: Marvin Mims Jr., Drake Maye Lead the Way
Dynasty fantasy football never stops, and savvy managers are always looking for the next big breakout. With the 2025 NFL Draft looming and free agency about to shake up rosters, now is the perfect time to identify high-upside dynasty sleepers. These under-the-radar players could make a major impact in 2025—so get ahead of the curve before their value skyrockets.
QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots
Looking for a high-upside dynasty quarterback? Drake Maye could be a steal in 2025. The Patriots’ young signal-caller showed flashes of brilliance in his rookie campaign, particularly as a dual-threat playmaker.
In 10 healthy starts, Maye surpassed 21.4 fantasy points five times and was on pace for 632 rushing yards—third among quarterbacks behind only Lamar Jackson and Jayden Daniels. That kind of mobility makes him a sneaky fantasy asset, especially if New England upgrades its receiving corps and offensive line this offseason.
Right now, Maye is flying under the radar, but don’t be surprised if he’s a breakout candidate by the time Week 1 arrives. If you can stash him for cheap in dynasty leagues, do it before his stock soars.
RB Jaylen Wright, Miami Dolphins
Miami’s backfield just got a shake-up. With Raheem Mostert out of the picture, Jaylen Wright is now the clear No. 2 running back behind De’Von Achane. That makes him an instant dynasty stash—especially considering Achane’s injury history. While Achane stayed healthy in 2024, he played just 11 games in 2023.
Wright didn’t have a major role as a rookie, logging just three receptions for eight yards and failing to score a touchdown. His best fantasy outing was an 8.6-point performance in Week 5. But his elite athleticism is undeniable—he ran a blistering 4.38-second 40-yard dash at the NFL Combine, making him a perfect fit for Mike McDaniel’s speed-driven offense.
The Dolphins could deploy Wright as a change-of-pace weapon alongside Achane, and if he ever takes over as the lead back, his fantasy upside is enormous. He’s a high-upside lottery ticket who could turn into a league-winner with the right opportunity.
WR Marvin Mims Jr., Denver Broncos
Marvin Mims Jr. is a prime breakout candidate heading into 2025. After a slow start last season, he finished the year strong, scoring at least 19.9 PPR points in three of his final five games. His two-game explosion against Cincinnati and Kansas City (52.3 combined PPR points) showcased the upside he brings to Denver’s offense.
During that five-game stretch, Mims averaged 5.1 targets per game—a big jump from earlier in the year when he rarely saw five targets in a single contest. That increased usage is a promising sign, especially as he enters his third season.
Mims projects as the Broncos’ No. 2 receiver behind Courtland Sutton, with rookie QB Bo Nix potentially taking over under center. His field-stretching speed makes him a valuable asset, and if his late-season surge was any indication, he could be a major fantasy steal in 2025. Don’t sleep on Mims—he’s a dynasty gem with WR2 upside.
TE Jake Ferguson, Dallas Cowboys
Jake Ferguson was a fantasy breakout in 2023, posting 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns while averaging 10.4 PPR points per game. He even went nuclear in the playoffs, racking up 10 receptions, 93 yards, and three scores in a Wild Card shootout against Green Bay. But 2024 was a completely different story.
Injuries derailed Ferguson’s season—he missed three games, didn’t score a single touchdown, and finished with just 59 catches for 494 yards. Losing Dak Prescott for the final nine games (hamstring) didn’t help, either.
With Prescott back and Dallas potentially adding more weapons behind CeeDee Lamb, Ferguson is in prime position to rebound. He remains one of Prescott’s most trusted targets, and given what he showed in 2023, he has legitimate top-10 tight end potential. He’s a late-round steal who could be a weekly starter in 2025.
