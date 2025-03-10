Fantasy Sports

Fantasy Baseball: Boston Red Sox Studs, Breakout, and Sleepers

The Red Sox are on the verge of having one of the best offenses in major league baseball. They have a foundation of veteran bats, supported by multiple young rising stars at the top of their farm system.

Shawn Childs

Boston Red Sox Third Baseman Rafael Devers
Boston Red Sox Third Baseman Rafael Devers / Reggie Hildred-Imagn Images
Breakout Stud: Garrett Crochet, Boston Red Sox

Garrett Crochet
Boston Red Sox Starting Pitcher Garrett Crochet / Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Based on the growth in his command (2.0 walks per nine), elite strikeout rate (12.9 per nine – 35.1%), and big fastball, Crochet was an arm Boston wanted and needed to get back into the American East. His jump in innings (120.0) and injury history force fantasy drafters to make an ace decision with a small window of success. I’m from the Boston area and would love for the Red Sox to have another ace on their staff. It's an interesting coin flip due to his price point this draft season.

