Fantasy Baseball: Breakout Players and Sleeper Third Basemen
Dive into the the third base player pool and identify the top targets to help you gain an edge on draft day.
4 of 6
Sleeper: Connor Norby, Miami Marlins
Based on the structure of the Marlins’ lineup in 2025, Norby should hit second in the batting order. He’ll have speed bumps this year, and Miami has a bottom-tier offense. His contact batting average was high in the minors (.388) and almost repeated in the majors (.383), suggesting a neutral batting average at a minimum this year with some improvement in his strikeout rate. Norby has the makings of a 20+ home run hitter in 2025 with double-digit steals. I expect his runs to rank higher than his RBI production.
Published |Modified