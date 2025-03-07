2025 Fantasy Baseball: Matt Shaw Profile, Preview, Predictions
Matt Shaw looked poised to have starting at-bats for the Cubs in 2025, but Chicago signed Justub Turner to steal some of his playing time. He has an excellent combination of power and speed that will be an edge once Shaw gets comfortable with major-league pitching.
3B – Matt Shaw, CHC (ADP – 206.7)
After success over three seasons (.320/172/53/166/37 over 693 at-bats) at Maryland, the Cubs selected Shaw 13th overall in the 2023 MLB June Amateur Draft. Chicago gave him 38 games over three levels in the minors in 2023, leading to a .357 batting average with 27 runs, eight home runs, 28 RBIs, and 15 stolen bases. Last year, he split time between AA (.279/60/14/50/25 over 312 at-bats) and AAA (.298/18/7/21/6 over 131 at-bats).
His average hit rate (1.720) in the minors is close to a 30-home-run hitter with 550 at-bats. Shaw had a favorable approach (strikeout rate – 17.3 and walk rate – 10.2), inviting a quick move up the batting order for the Cubs once his bat shows life in the majors.
Fantasy Outlook: With only 131 at-bats of experience at AAA, Shaw may need some time to find his stride with Chicago. He has an excellent chance of making the majors out of spring training, and his foundation skill set points to a 25/30 player early in his career.
Speed at third base tends to be an advantage, highlighted by the success of Jose Ramirez in his career. Shaw has a David Wright feel while being a half-season away from hitting his stride.
