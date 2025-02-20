Fantasy Sports

2025 Fantasy Baseball: Connor Norby Profile, Preview, Predictions

Shawn Childs

Miami Marlins Third Baseman Connor Norby
Miami Marlins Third Baseman Connor Norby / Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images
A 2024 trade to the Miami Marlins should be a big win for Connor Nordy in 2025. He'll hit in a favorable part of the batting order. If Nordy controls his damage in strikeouts, his bat will help fantasy teams in five categories.

3B – Connor Norby, MIA (ADP – 268.4)

2025 Connor Nordy Hitting Stats Profile
2025 Connor Nordy Hitting Stats Profile / Shawn Childs

The Orioles selected Norby in the second round of the 2021 MLB June Amateur Draft after flashing over short at-bats (339) in his college career (.415 with 83 runs, 17 home runs, 67 RBIs, and 24 steals). His walk rate (10.3) was an asset while striking out 13.6% of the time.

By his second minor league season, Norby reached AAA. Unfortunately, the log jam of talent on the Orioles’ major league roster led to him seeing 983 at-bats at that level over three years. He hit .294 with 189 runs, 42 home runs, 159 RBIs, and 23 stolen bases. His strikeout rate (23.7) regressed from his college career while maintaining a similar walk rate (10.1).

The Marlins acquired Norby in a deal for Trevor Rogers at the trade deadline in 2024. Making contact in the majors was an issue (strikeout rate – 33.0), with a step back in his walk rate (9.3). His bat offered more success at home (.294/18/6/12/2 over 85 at-bats) than on the road (.183/14/3/8/1 over 93 at-bats).

His exit velocity (86.2) wasn’t an edge in the majors while coming in slightly higher at AAA (87.7) last season. Despite this weakness, his HR/FB rate graded well in 2022 (20.9%) and 2023 (18.5%) in the minors. Norby profiles as a drive hitter.

Fantasy Outlook: Based on the structure of the Marlins’ lineup in 2025, Norby should hit second in the batting order. He’ll have speed bumps this year, and Miami has a bottom-tier offense. His contact batting average was high in the minors (.388) and almost repeated in the majors (.383), suggesting a neutral batting average at a minimum this year with some improvement in his strikeout rate. Norby has the makings of a 20+ home run hitter in 2025 with double-digit steals. I expect his runs to rank higher than his RBI production.

