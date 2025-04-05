Fantasy Baseball Prospect Report: Nick Kurtz, Jordan Lawlar, Roman Anthony
Keeping in tune with top minor league prospects can help fill the backend of fantasy rosters. Nick Kurtz, Jordan Lawlar, and Roman Anthony are the most impactful options at AAA.
Top Week 2 MLB Hitting Prospects
1B Nick Kurtz, ATH
The A’s selected Kurtz fourth overall in the 2024 MLB June Amateur Draft after an impressive three seasons at Wake Forest (.333/206/61/182/11 over 567 at-bats). He finished with more walks (189) than strikeouts (130). Oakland gave him 38 at-bats of experience between A and AA after drafting him (14-for-38 with 14 runs, four home runs, 13 RBIs, and one stolen base). Pitchers walked him 12 times with 10 strikeouts.
After spring training (.261/4/2/5 over 23 at-bats), the Athletics sent him to AAA. His early success (10-for-21 with six runs, three home runs, and nine RBIs) screams major-ready.
For fantasy teams looking for a power out at first base, Kurtz should be standing front and center when the A’s decide to call him up.
2B/SS Chase Meidroth, CWS
The White Sox's starting major league second base options don’t set a high bar, suggesting Meidroth will be in the major shortly. He flashed an elite approach (18.1% walk rate and 12.7 strikeouts rate) last year at AAA while hitting .293 with 87 runs, seven home runs, 57 RBIs, and 13 steals over 437 at-bats.
Over his first two games in the minors this year, Meidroth hit a pair of home runs over 21 at-bats with seven runs, two RBIs, and two steals. He is a player to follow, but he must push his way to the top of the White Sox lineup to earn playable fantasy stats in deep formats.
3B Jace Jung, DET
The Tigers passed on Jung for a major league option at third base to open the season following a dull spring training (4-for-33 with three runs, one home run, one RBI, and 10 strikeouts). He’s played much better over his first six games at AAA (.350 over 20 at-bats with five runs, two home runs, and RBIs) while taking eight walks.
Detroit placed Gleyber Torres on the injured list earlier this week with an oblique injury, opening up another potential starting infield job in the majors. Jung has much to prove at the major league level, making him a viable AL-only add until he receives every day at-bats.
SS Jordan Lawlar, ARI
Following his success between AA and AAA in 2023 (.278/95/20/67/36 over 417 at-bats), Lawlar missed the bulk of last season due to a torn ligament in his right thumb and a hamstring injury. He finished last year with only 85 at-bats, hitting .318 with 13 runs, two home runs, 20 RBIs, and six stolen bases.
His bat showed major-league life this spring (.294/6/1/4/2) with four walks and eight strikeouts, but the Diamondbacks didn’t have a starting job for him when the regular season started. Over his first six games at AAA, Lawlar has recorded six hits in 22 at-bats, with five runs and four RBIs.
If Ketel Marte lands on the injured list (likely), he should be the player called up. His combination of power and speed set a high floor for his fantasy value once Lawlar’s bat shows life in Arizona.
OF Roman Anthony, BOS
Based on Anthony’s success over short at-bats (147) at AAA, he appears major league-ready, with a .327 average, 38 runs, five home runs, 24 RBIs, and six stolen bases. He walked an impressive 38 times (20.3%) with the same number of strikeouts. Over his first six games in the minors this year, Anthony is 4-for-20 with six runs, two home runs, four RBIs, and one steal.
2B/OF Tim Tawa, ARI
Tawa has been the best outfielder over the first week in the Pacific Coast League. He has nine hits over 23 at-bats with eight runs, three home runs, 12 RBIs, and two stolen bases. Pitchers have yet to strike him out while drawing two walks.
After stalling at AA (.249/164/48/162/25 over 1,063 at-bats) for three seasons, Tawa has been a better player in his limited action (161 at-bats) at AAA (.317 with 33 runs, 13 home runs, 38 RBIs, and five steals). He has experience playing second base, so the Diamondback may call him up instead of Jordan Lawlar.
