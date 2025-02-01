Fantasy Baseball Rankings: Top 5 Second Basemen

Ketel Marte Saw a 11.0% increase in Hard-Hit% (42.8%📈53.8)



xwOBA: .392 (97th percentile)

xBA: .294 (96th percentile)

xSLG: .538 (96th percentile)

AVG EV: 94.0 MPH (98th percentile)



Marte is still criminally underrated while being the best 2B in baseball.