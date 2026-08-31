Fantasy Football ADP Fallers: Josh Jacobs is Plummeting

Fantasy football drafts are taking place at a rapid rate right now, and it’s vital to know ongoing changes to players’ average draft positions (ADP) and why those changes have occurred. For the players who see a decline in ADP, it’s worth forming a stance on them, whether it be buying the dip or avoiding them entirely.

Which notable players have seen the biggest decrease in ADP over the last seven days?

All stats used in this article are from Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The average draft position (ADP) for each player in this article is from FantasyPros’ consensus real-time ADP .

Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers

FantasyPros’ Consensus Real-Time ADP: 61.7 (-26.7)

There was always some risk baked into selecting Josh Jacobs, as the veteran running back was facing a potential suspension due to off-the-field issues. Jacobs was recently placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List after being charged with two misdemeanors for battery and criminal damage to property in Wisconsin.

As a result, Jacobs’ status for the 2026 NFL season is unknown, and it remains to be seen if he even remains with the Green Bay Packers. Over the years, we’ve seen a different amount of games missed for players placed on the Commissioner’s Exempt List, so there’s even more risk in taking Jacobs now.

Josh Jacobs has been placed on the commissioners exempt list.



Commissioners exempt list history:

- Adrian Peterson, 2014: 15 games

- Greg Hardy, 2014: 15 games

- Reuben Foster, 2018: 5 games

- Kareem Hunt, 2018: 5 games

- Jabrill Peppers, 2024: 7 games



Peterson and Hardy sat… — Connor Allen (@ConnorAllenNFL) August 30, 2026

Even with Jacobs seeing a massive decline in ADP recently, he’s someone I’m completely removing from my draft board in fantasy football drafts right now. On the other hand, MarShawn Lloyd now becomes a much more enticing target .

Mike Washington, RB, Las Vegas Raiders

FantasyPros’ Consensus Real-Time ADP: 129.9 (-11.2)

Mike Washington Jr. makin' moves 💨#AZvsLV | 📺 FOX 5 pic.twitter.com/ockmJNClfy — Las Vegas Raiders (@Raiders) August 14, 2026

There was an injury scare for the Las Vegas Raiders recently, with second-year back Ashton Jeanty sustaining an injury in practice. After waiting for an update on Jeanty, it was revealed that he suffered an ankle sprain, which prompted a big sigh of relief for Raiders fans due to the initial reports that surfaced.

Amid the uncertainty surrounding Jeanty, rookie Mike Washington Jr. experienced a drastic increase in ADP in fantasy football drafts. However, head coach Klint Kubiak stated that while Jeanty is ‘ still on the mend ’, the Raiders are ‘counting on him’ ahead of Week 1.

Taking that into account, it appears that Jeanty has a legitimate chance to suit up in Week 1, though he could handle a limited workload in his first game back. Washington did perform well in the preseason and he could see an expanded role until Jeanty is at full health, but I don’t want to go overboard in drafting the first-year back in redraft leagues where I have to set my lineup each week.

Jordyn Tyson, WR, New Orleans Saints

New Orleans Saints wide receiver Jordyn Tyson (0) catches a pass against linebacker Kaden Elliss (55) during training camp at Ochsner Sports Performance Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

FantasyPros’ Consensus Real-Time ADP: 128.4 (-10.7)

Upon being selected by the New Orleans Saints with the No. 8 overall pick in the 2026 NFL Draft, there was understandably some hype surrounding Jordyn Tyson ahead of his rookie campaign. Although Tyson was recovering from a hamstring ailment that caused him to miss the final weeks of his final collegiate season at Arizona State, the expectation was for him to be ready for Week 1.

Sadly, Tyson suffered a hamstring injury in training camp to the same hamstring that caused issues in college. Similar to Dell, Tyson was placed on injured reserve to begin the 2026 season, so he’ll miss at least the first month of action.

Of the players in this article, Tyson is the one I’d potentially be interested in the most at his new ADP, especially in leagues with an IR spot. Chris Olave, Juwan Johnson, and Travis Etienne Jr. should all see boosts in usage amid Tyson’s absence, but the rookie wideout does possess league-winning upside later in the season if we get a positive timeline on his return.