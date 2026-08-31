Fantasy Football ADP Risers: MarShawn Lloyd is Climbing Fast

With fantasy football drafts taking place ahead of the 2026 NFL season, it’s important to know any changes to players’ situations and environments that would affect their average draft position (ADP).

Which notable players have seen the biggest increase in ADP over the last seven days?

All stats used in this article are from Sumer Sports unless stated otherwise. The average draft position (ADP) for each player in this article is from FantasyPros’ consensus real-time ADP .

MarShawn Lloyd, RB, Green Bay Packers

FantasyPros’ Consensus Real-Time ADP: 99.6 (+47.9)

MarShawn Lloyd’s massive jump in ADP stems from Josh Jacobs being placed on the NFL’s Commissioner Exempt List recently. Jacobs has been charged with two misdemeanors for battery and criminal damage to property in Wisconsin, so it remains to be seen when or if he plays for the Green Bay Packers this season.

Being that Jacobs is inactive with Week 1 on the horizon, Lloyd is slated to be the No. 1 option in Green Bay’s backfield to begin the season. While injuries have hindered Lloyd since he was taken in the third round of the 2024 NFL Draft, he’s been healthy throughout training camp and the preseason, so his stock is certainly trending up.

If Jacobs misses a decent amount of time and Lloyd remains healthy and maintains a role in the Packers’ offense in 2026, then Lloyd’s gigantic increase in ADP is more than justified.

Alec Pierce, WR, Indianapolis Colts

FantasyPros’ Consensus Real-Time ADP: 95.7 (+8.8)

Indianapolis Colts wide receiver Alec Pierce (14) secures a pass Thursday, Aug. 27, 2026, during practice at Indiana Farm Bureau Football Center. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Alec Pierce posted career-high marks in receptions (47) and receiving yards (1,003) in 2025, which led to the Indianapolis Colts signing him to a four-year, $114 million deal in the offseason. From a fantasy football perspective, Pierce was tied as the WR20 in fantasy points per game in half-PPR formats (10.7) last season on the second-highest average depth of target (aDOT; 19.0) among WRs with 250-plus routes run.

Despite receiving the new contract in the offseason, Pierce underwent ankle surgery in March, which landed him on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list to start training camp. Pierce has since been removed from the PUP list , and the big-play wideout is attempting to be ready for Week 1.

There’s undoubtedly some concern for Pierce after he waited to undergo surgery earlier this offseason, but Josh Downs is also dealing with an injury, and veteran Keenan Allen isn’t the same player he once was. Although I’m still not going out of my way to target Pierce right now, his new ADP could be worth it if there are positive updates on his status in the coming days.

Quentin Johnston, WR, Los Angeles Chargers

FantasyPros’ Consensus Real-Time ADP: 100.4 (+7.9)

Quentin Johnston is the only player in this article that hasn’t seen a positive bump in ADP due to an injury or one of his teammates’ situations changing. The increase in ADP for Johnston has likely occurred due to him hauling in a long touchdown from Justin Herbert in the Los Angeles Chargers’ preseason finale.

Justin Herbet LAUNCHES it to Quentin Johnston for a 65-yard TD 🎯



Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/h1wr48fiC4 — NFL (@NFL) August 28, 2026

As the WR25 in fantasy points per game in half-PPR leagues (10.4) a season ago, Johnston was tied with Ja’Marr Chase for the ninth-most receiving touchdowns (8) among WRs in 2025. Entering the 2026 campaign, Johnston now gets Mike McDaniel as his playcaller.

Even if Johnston isn’t the leading target-getter ahead of Ladd McConkey, his big-play ability and his potential increase in yards-after-the-catch opportunities in McDaniel’s scheme does make him an interesting option in fantasy football at his current ADP.