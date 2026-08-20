Fantasy Football Draft Debate: Bhayshul Tuten vs. David Montgomery

RB depth in fantasy football this season does have a decent drop-off from round to round. But with that, there is potential for some of the middle-round RBs to play above their ADP. Two RBs who could do that in 2026 are Houston Texans RB David Montgomery and Jacksonville Jaguars RB Byashul Tuten. Here is a breakdown of who to take in fantasy football between the two RBs.

David Montgomery

Jul 30, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back David Montgomery (32) during training camp at Houston Methodist Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

For the first time since he played for the Chicago Bears in the 2022 season, Montgomery will have the role of being his team's RB1. Montgomery, last season with the Lions in a backup role to the Detroit Lions' RB1, Jahmyr Gibbs, rushed for 716 yards and had eight TDs.

Montgomery undoubtedly still has something left in the tank even going into his eighth year in the NFL. With his new role, he has a great chance to outplay where he is primarily getting valued in fantasy. ESPN for PPR fantasy formats for 2026 has Montgomery ranked as RB24. One of the main things that could limit Montgomery’s fantasy potential is the Texans' RB2 Woody Marks.

Marks had an impressive rookie season last season. He had 703 rushing yards, 208 receiving yards, and five TDs. With what he was able to do last season, he should have a larger role than a typical NFL RB2 in 2026. ESPN for PPR formats has Marks ranked as RB42.

Montgomery in 2022, when he was with the Bears, played alongside an RB2 with a larger role than that of a typical backup RB, Khalil Herbert. That season, Herbert had 129 carries compared to Montgomery’s 201. In PPR formats, that season Montgomery finished as RB24.

Bhayshul Tuten

Aug 3, 2026; Jacksonville, FL, USA; Jacksonville Jaguars running back Bhayshul Tuten (33) participates in training camp at Miller Electric Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Tuten will have the RB1 role for the first time in his career with the Jaguars. Last season as Jacksonville’s RB2, he had 307 rushing yards, 79 receiving yards, and seven TDs. ESPN for the 2026 season in PPR formats has Tuten ranked as RB22.

Taking a player who has not played in a starting role yet in their career is already a risk Though fantasy managers taking Tuten can warrant the risk pretty well, with the RB2 that sits behind him on the depth chart, Chris Rodriguez Jr.

Rodriguez Jr. has, at no point in his career, played a starting role. He is, however, coming off the best season of his career with the Washington Commanders. Last season, he had 500 rushing yards and six TDs. ESPN, in PPR formats for the 2026 season, has Rodriguez Jr. ranked as RB46.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who is a better draft pick in fantasy this season between Tuten and Montgomery, Tuten is.

A lot of the value of Montgomery and Tuten in fantasy football is tied to what the RB2s on their team will do behind them. Between Tuten and Montgomery, Tuten will likely have a higher workload, with Rodriguez Jr. as his backup, than Montgomery will have, with Marks as his.

Montgomery, given where his ADP is, is still a great pick. He holds more value than a few RBs in his draft range, including New England Patriots RB Rhamondre Stevenson and Chicago Bears RB D’Andre Swift.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI