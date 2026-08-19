Blake Corum, Kenny Gainwell, And 3 Other Must-Have Fantasy Football RB Handcuffs

Injuries are the main unpredictable factor every year in fantasy football. One bad injury can ruin one fantasy manager's season, while it can help another manager win a season. Because of that, drafting RB2s, arguably the most premium position in fantasy football, in the back half of fantasy drafts can be a direct gateway to creating a dominant fantasy team. With that being said, here are five RB handcuffs to take in the 2026 season.

Blake Corum

Dec 14, 2025; Inglewood, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams running back Blake Corum (22) celebrates after a touchdown during the third quarter against the Detroit Lions at SoFi Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB2 for the Los Angeles Rams, Blake Corum, is coming off an extremely encouraging 2025 season. Last season, he had 746 rushing yards and six TDs.

Corum will be behind RB Kyren Williams on the depth chart once again in 2026. Williams has consistently been one of the better RBs in the NFL over the last few seasons, logging over 1,100 rushing yards in the past three years. With Williams' success, Corum will definitely continue to play that reserve role, but he should be one of the most highly sought-after RB handcuffs because he has top-10 RB potential if an injury were to occur, while also having starting potential even if he remains the RB2 in Los Angeles in 2026.

With his rise in production from 2024, where he had just 207 rushing yards, to what he did in 2025, it is foreseeable that Corum sees a rise in usage in 2026

Kyle Monangai

Chicago Bears running back Kyle Monangai (25) against the Green Bay Packers during their wild-card playoff football game Saturday, January 10, 2026, at Soldier Field in Chicago, Illinois. The Bears defeated the Packers 31-27. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

RB2 for the Chicago Bears, Kyle Monangai, in his rookie season in 2025, put up some relevant fantasy performances. Last season, he rushed for 783 rushing yards and had five TDs. He had two games with 130 or more rushing yards, including a game against the Cincinnati Bengals where he rushed for 178 yards.

Behind veteran D’Andre Swift, Monangai should see a relevant workload in the RB2 slot for Chicago. Thus making him a more than worthwhile pick in fantasy football in taking him as an RB handcuff.

Kenny Gainwell

Jul 31, 2026; Tampa, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Kenny Gainwell (1) participates in training camp at AdventHealth Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his first season removed from the Philadelphia Eagles, Kenny Gainwell had the best season of his NFL career in 2025 with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Last season, Gainwell had 537 rushing yards, 486 receiving yards, and eight TDs.

Now, with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Gainwell at the very least will be an impactful fantasy player with his pass-catching abilities. Also, going into him being a top RB handcuff for 2026 RB1 for Tampa Bay, Bucky Irving, in 2025 only played in 10 games.

Braelon Allen

New York Jets running back Braelon Allen (0) runs the ball for a touchdown during a preseason opening game between the New York Jets and Tampa Bay Buccaneers on Friday, Aug. 14, 2026, at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, NJ. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

New York Jets RB2 Braelon Allen, with his ADP, is worth the late-round dart throw in fantasy drafts. In 2025, Allen had just 76 rushing yards and one TD while only playing four games due to an MCL sprain.

Allen, now back healthy for the start of the 2026 season in PPR fantasy formats, is ranked as RB57 by ESPN in PPR fantasy formats. With RB1 for the Jets, Breece Hall already having injury concerns in the lead-up to the 2026 regular season, Allen holds value above his ADP.

Woody Marks

Jun 9, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Houston Texans running back Woody Marks arrive for the team’s minicamp at Houston Methodist Training Center. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

RB2 for the Houston Texans, Woody Marks, should see notable usage in 2026 behind veteran RB1 David Montgomery. In 2025, Marks had 703 rushing yards, 208 receiving yards, and five TDs.

Montgomery has been durable in his eight years in the NFL. In his career, he has not played fewer than 14 games. However, given where he is compared to Marks, who is entering his second year in the NFL, the Texans could still give Marks a slightly higher workload in their backfield by the end of the season, with injuries not playing a role.

Like a couple of other fantasy RB handcuffs on this list, Marks can be a low-end fantasy starter in his current role of RB2.

More NFL Fantasy News On SI