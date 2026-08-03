Fantasy Football Draft Debate: Jacory Croskey-Merritt vs. Rachaad White

The Washington Commanders were in talks to be in the Jeremiyah Love sweepstakes during the NFL Draft cycle. Even if they did want him, they did not get a chance to draft him, with him going #4 overall to the Arizona Cardinals.

Now, going into the 2026 season, Washington does not have a guy to point to as a true workhorse RB1. They do have two RBs who should, at the start of the upcoming season, see the bulk of their usage in the backfield: Rachaad White and second-year RB Jacory Croskey-Merritt. With that, here is a breakdown of who has better value in fantasy football between the two.

Jacory Croskey-Merritt

Dec 7, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Washington Commanders running back Jacory Croskey-Merritt (22) practices before the game at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

In his rookie season in 2025, many people had Croskey-Merritt as a breakout fantasy candidate. And at one point, it looked like those people were going to be proven right.

In week five against the Los Angeles Chargers, he had 14 rushes for 111 yards and two TDs. Following that game, though, he had eight straight games with extremely underwhelming production. In seven out of eight of those contests, he had under 40 rushing yards, and in all eight outings he did not find the end zone. With the Commanders' RB1 in 2025, Austin Ekeler, going down with a season-ending injury in Week 2, Croskey-Merritt was unable to win the role of a true RB1 even when competing for carries with below-average RBs–Chris Rodriguez Jr. and Jeremy McNichols. Notably, Croskey-Merritt’s main competition for carries in 2026 will be a big upgrade talent-wise from those two players with White.

ESPN in PPR fantasy formats for 2026 has Croskey-Merritt ranked as RB39.

Rachaad White

Jan 12, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Buccaneers running back Rachaad White (1) warms up before a NFC wild card playoff against the Washington Commanders at Raymond James Stadium. | USA TODAY Sports via Reuters Connect

Rachaad White had a solid season as RB2 in 2025, playing alongside RB1 for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Bucky Irving. He rushed for 572 yards, had 218 receiving yards, and had four total TDs.

White is a couple of years removed from his best statistical season in 2024. In that season, he had 1,539 scrimmage yards–990 rushing yards and 549 receiving yards– and nine total TDs. Even though it has been a bit since White had that production, it still brings forward an advantage over Croskey-Merritt. He has proven to be a productive back; Croskey-Merritt has not.

ESPN in PPR fantasy formats for the 2026 season has White ranked as RB34.

Final Verdict

When it comes to who has more value in fantasy football for the 2026 season between White and Croskey-Merritt, White holds more value.

The Commanders, despite going 5-12 last season, are a team that is looking to be competitive. White, with his experience and, as mentioned, proven production, has a higher chance to become the RB Washington leans on. White also holds more value as a pass catcher. In all four of his seasons in the NFL, he has had over 200 receiving yards. Last season, Croskey-Merritt had just nine receptions for 68 receiving yards.

Croskey-Merritt, in general, is an RB that should be avoided entirely in fantasy. Better alternatives at RB for fantasy managers to draft near his projected range are Houston Texans RB Woody Marks and Los Angeles Rams RB Blake Corum.

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