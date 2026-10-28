Fantasy Football Impact: 4 Potential Jonathan Taylor Trade Landing Spots 

The Indianapolis Colts, with a record of 2-5, clearly do not believe they can turn things around. They have recently dealt away two of their key players, DE DeForest Buckner and G Quenton Nelson. It was also recently announced that WR Josh Downs requested to be traded out of Indianapolis.

With all the madness going on with the Colts, it feels like they could trade anyone, including their star RB Jonathan Taylor. Here are four teams that make sense as places Taylor could be traded to, and a breakdown of how his fantasy value would be affected by being on their team.

Minnesota Vikings

The Minnesota Vikings, who are currently 6-0, desperately need to improve at RB if they want to have continued success in 2026. They have had success in games running the ball; they are currently averaging the 12th most rushing yards per game in the NFL, 119.3. The main RB leading the charge in that production has been veteran RB Aaron Jones.

He has had a couple of injury designations this season and is currently listed day-to-day with a left knee injury. He is better fit for a reserve role at this point in his career, and even though RB Jordan Mason returning will help the Vikings' run game and lower the usage of Jones, Taylor could help elevate their offense in a way neither of the two can. And with how Minnesota utilizes the run in their offense, bringing in Taylor would be a worthwhile decision

With the Vikings, Taylor’s fantasy value would rise. Minnesota is currently averaging the third most rushing attempts per game in the NFL.

Washington Commanders

The Commanders could certainly be in the market for an RB. They were said to be one of the many interested teams in Arizona Cardinals RB Jeremiyah Love in the 2026 NFL Draft, and with the way their rushing game has performed thus far in 2026, they should be looking for an improvement either now or in the 2027 NFL Draft.

With the Commanders, Taylor would see a knock in fantasy value. The Commanders have utilized their run game less than the Colts have this season, and, discouragingly, in only two games has one of their RBs had over 60 rushing yards: 63 and 82.

Seattle Seahawks

While the Seattle Seahawks will soon get back RB Zach Charbonnet, banking on an RB who is coming off an ACL tear to be an impactful RB on a team with Super Bowl aspirations is a pretty big ask. Adding Taylor would raise Seattle’s offense to a new level, possibly above the level of their offense in the 2026 season.

Taylor in Seattle would see a slight rise in his fantasy value. Surrounding Taylor with a more threatening pass game would take more attention off him than was possible in Indianapolis with their pass-catching weapons. Also, the listed RB1 for Seattle in their last four games, Emanuel Wilson, had 20 or more carries in three of those games.

New York Giants

The Giants, who are in a position to compete now, could look to add RB depth with the inconsistencies they have had at the position. Their second-year RB Cam Skattebo is coming off his best game of the season, rushing for 124 rushing yards in Week 7 against the Houston Texans, but that does not erase the fumbling problems that caused him to watch most of their Week 6 game on the sidelines. He may be better suited for a short-yardage RB2 role, and Taylor could fill the true RB1 role that has felt lacking in New York.

Taylor with the Giants would have a similar fantasy value to what he has with the Colts. If they were to trade him, it would not be shocking to see New York go to at least a slightly more run-heavy approach, given Taylor’s talent level and their QB situation, with J.J. McCarthy now starting with Jaxson Dart out for the season.

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