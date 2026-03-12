Fantasy Football Impact on Colts' Offense After Daniel Jones Signing

Rumors of a reunion between Daniel Jones and the Indianapolis Colts had been circulating throughout the offseason, and the two sides reached an official deal on Wednesday. After the Colts used the transition tag on him before free agency, Jones and the team agreed to a two-year, $88 million contract, with incentives that could push the total value to $100 million. Following an impressive season that ended early due to a torn Achilles, the Colts still believe Jones can be their franchise quarterback—evidenced by the big deal they finalized today.

Why the Indianapolis Colts Re-Signed Daniel Jones

Daniel Jones was very effective with the Indianapolis Colts when he was on the field during the 2025 season. In 13 regular-season games, Jones completed 261 of 384 pass attempts for 3,101 yards, 19 touchdowns, and eight interceptions. On the ground, he added 45 carries for 164 yards and five touchdowns. The Colts’ offense was rolling as one of the league’s best units with Jones under center, but it struggled after he suffered a torn Achilles against the Jaguars.

The Colts clearly believe in Jones’ skill set and his ability to lead their offense, and he’ll have a prime opportunity to prove it over the next two years. Indianapolis is confident that Jones can get healthy and return to form, as shown by the large amount of guaranteed money in his contract. The dual-threat quarterback will look to lead Indianapolis to the playoffs for the first time since the 2020 season.

Fantasy Football Impact on Indianapolis Colts

In the passing game, Alec Pierce is expected to take over as the alpha wide receiver in the Indianapolis offense. After re-signing Pierce and trading Michael Pittman Jr. to the Pittsburgh Steelers, the Colts have paved a clear path for Pierce to lead the aerial attack. Tight end Tyler Warren will also be a primary target, and he could see more volume on shorter routes this season. Joshua Downs should continue to play an important role as Indianapolis’ slot receiver.

Jonathon Taylor will lead the ground game for the Colts in the upcoming season. He was dominant last season, and he will continue to have a high-volume workload with the team. Their backup running back is not confirmed, but DJ Giddens is the current favorite for the job. The Colts relied heavily on the run when Jones was under. center last season, and this trend should continue in the 2026 fantasy football season.

