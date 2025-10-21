Fantasy Football Impact: Tyrod Taylor Will Start Week 8 as Justin Fields is Benched
The New York Jets decided to turn a new page today as they named Tyrod Taylor the Week 8 starting quarterback. It seems as if this could already be the last we see of Justin Fields. The comments that Woody Johnson gave this morning were that of zero confidence. Taylor should now give a more loose style to this offense that should benefit the pass catchers. We will now reevaluate the fantasy options on the Jets.
Fantasy Football Impact
The boost that Taylor will give to this passing offense will be immediately noticeable. Essentially, Fields had played 6.5 games this year. This estimates an average of 21 Pass Attempts per Game and 130 Passing Yards per Game. Taylor played 2.5 games and averages 36 Pass Attempts per Game and 152 Yards per Game. Fields has been playing scared and Taylor will not.
What we know is that this is still a bottom tier passing offense. However, Taylor should at least feed his guys. We can expect Mason Taylor to benefit the most, likely of well over a 20% target share. Based on Week 7, it appears that Josh Reynolds will be the second beneficiary with a target share potentially similar to that of Taylor. We can still have doubt that anyone else has value.
Garrett Wilson is due back soon, which is the best news of all. Even during abysmal football in New York, Wilson had salvaged top 10 fantasy value, mostly in garbage time. He should retain this value should Taylor remain the starter over the long-term.
In the run game, we should also see upgrades. For one, Fields has stolen rushes than may now go to Hall. For seconds, this offense is better by default. That should increase all opportunities for Breece Hall.
Stock Watch
Garrett Wilson, upon return, is a Top 10 Fantasy Football Wide Receiver with high-volume.
Mason Taylor is a borderline startable tight end on a weekly basis. He is very likely a Top 15 Fantasy Football Tight End.
Josh Reynolds has moderate upside given volume projections, but must not be started.
Breece Hall see's a minor upgrade in opportunity and volume.
Tyrod Taylor should not be started despite the help he should bring to the Jets offense.
Justin Fields is Benched for Tyrod Taylor Ahead of Week 8
This season has gone downhill quickly for the Jets. I think that most people would agree that Fields is heavily to blame. He has not played well at all and has been very hesitant in making any throws. No quarterback should be playing when he lacks any confidence. It is very interesting as Fields has not even thrown and interception, but perhaps the pressure of losing is just getting to him. Not everyone can handle New York.
Tyord Taylor has been around the world twice. He is no stranger to New York and stepping in to a starting role in a struggling offense. For this reason, we can expect him to be the starter not just this week, but indefinitely.