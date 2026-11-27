The Chicago Bears suffered a crucial loss during their Thanksgiving Day victory over the Detroit Lions on Thursday. Star tight end Colston Loveland suffered an early injury that kept him sidelined for the rest of the game, hurting his fantasy football outlook for Week 12 lineups.

Loveland went down in the first quarter and was carted off the field to the locker room, then ruled out for the rest of Thursday's clash. He suffered an apparent knee injury, hauling in his lone target for five yards prior to his exit during Chicago's second drive of the afternoon.

From @GMFB: The results of today's MRI for #Bears TE Colston Loveland loom large. pic.twitter.com/HteF13vVh6 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 27, 2026

Loveland fumbled after securing his first catch, bringing his fantasy scoring total to -1.0 points in PPR for Week 12, his lowest of the season thus far. He posted three top-10 weekly finishes among tight ends in PPR over the last five games coming into Thursday's game, but his Week 12 injury could hamper his outlook heading into Chicago's next matchup.

Colston Loveland Could Face Significant Absence

Detroit Lions defensive end Derrick Moore knocks the ball away from Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland attempted to block for running back D'Andre Swift during a first-quarter rush, and his knee was rolled up on and hit from behind, raising concerns of a potential MCL injury. The results of Loveland's MRI loom over Week 13 fantasy lineups as Chicago prepares to face the Jacksonville Jaguars.

A potential sprain will sideline Loveland for multiple weeks, though no official timeline has been provided regarding the tight end's injury.

Loveland's Injury Will Raise Fantasy Sleeper at TE

Chicago Bears tight end Sam Roush against the New York Jets | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

With Loveland potentially out for several weeks, a new tight end will take over as the starter in Chicago. Rookie pass-catcher Sam Roush is set to become the Bears' TE1, with veteran Cole Kmet still sidelined on IR with a knee injury.

The Stanford product made a solid impact following Loveland's injury against Detroit, hauling in each of his five targets for 31 receiving yards, tallying a season-high 8.1 points in PPR. This production could continue to build with a role that projects to expand significantly over the next few weeks, barring a quick return from Loveland.

Absence Impacts Rome Odunze, Bears' Offense

Chicago Bears wide receiver Rome Odunze makes a catch for a touchdown in the fourth quarter against the Detroit Lions | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Star receiver Rome Odunze delivered one of his best performances of the season in the wake of Loveland's injury, racking up 87 receiving yards on six of his nine targets and scoring two touchdowns. His 26.7 PPR points marked a new season-high, while a new safety valeve emerged in the backfield.

Swift led the team with 97 yards through the air, hauling in seven of his eight targets. He racked up 65 rushing yards and a touchdown over nine carries, notching 29.2 PPR points. Luther Burden III recorded three catches for 44 yards over seven targets.

Expect these trends to continue as Chicago navigates the latest injury to the offensive unit. Fantasy managers should continue to monitor Loveland's status heading into Week 13.

Read More Fantasy on SI News