The Chicago Bears have an injury concern with tight end Colston Loveland in the first half of the Week 12 game against the Detroit Lions.

Loveland got hurt in the first quarter on the Bears' second drive. He was seen hobbling off the field after a run from D'Andre Swift where Loveland was blocking.

Prior to his exit, Loveland had recorded one catch for five yards, but he fumbled and the Lions recovered.

Follow our tracker below for the latest updates on Loveland's status for the rest of the game against the Lions.

Colston Loveland injury updates

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) scores a touchdown during the second quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

UPDATE: The Bears announced that Loveland has already been ruled out with a knee injury.

"Bears TE Colston Loveland (Knee) has been ruled Out," the Bears said.

A quick out ruling is the latest in a line of troubling signs about this situation. CBS' Tracy Wolfson also noted that Loveland was in tears as he was carted off.

We can only hope the injury isn't as bad as it seems initially, but it isn't looking good for the second-year tight end.

END OF UPDATE

UPDATE: We just got a shot of Loveland getting driven off in the cart and he looked dejected with a towel over his head, which is yet another troubling sign.

Still waiting for an update from the team as of this writing.

END OD UPDATE

According to The Athletic's Kevin Fishbain, Loveland was taken to the locker room in the cart after getting checked out in the blue tent. For now, all we know is it's a leg injury.

"Bears TE Colston Loveland is being carted to the locker room. A massive blow to the offense," Fishbain said.

Here's the play where Loveland got hurt. You can see he got rolled up on during the play and came up hobbled.

Here's the play Loveland got hurt on. He's blocking 53. You can see his left ankle/foot get trapped under the tackle. pic.twitter.com/LNfsiuONx4 — Benjamin Solak (@BenjaminSolak) November 26, 2026

The fact that Loveland is being taken off on the cart is obviously a terrible sign for his chances of returning, but there are bigger concerns than just that at the moment, like a significant injury.

We'll update this page once more information is known.

Impact of Colston Loveland injury

Chicago Bears tight end Colston Loveland (84) takes the field prior to a game against the New Orleans Saints at Soldier Field. Mandatory Credit: Patrick Gorski-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Loveland is the Bears' No. 1 tight end and one of the team's best receiving options, so losing him would be a big blow to the Bears' offense.

The Bears are already short-handed at the tight end position thanks to the season-ending injury to Cole Kmet.

Chicago will need more out of rookie Sam Roush and veteran Stephen Carlson.

The Bears also like to run a lot of 13-personnel, so only having two tight ends healthy will obviously impact that approach.

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