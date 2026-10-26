Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Positive Update on Aaron Jones' Knee and Jordan Mason's Fantasy Trajectory

The Minnesota Vikings improved to 6-0 on Sunday—the league's last unbeaten team—but an important member of their offensive unit left the game with an injury.

Early in the fourth quarter, running back Aaron Jones aggravated an MCL sprain in his left knee when he was tackled following a 17-yard gain.

ESPN insider Adam Schefter reported Monday morning that the injury is “not considered to be significant at this time” and that a source says he’s “day to day.”

The news was surely a sigh of relief for the Vikings, as they just activated their other halfback Jordan Mason, who missed four games due to a fractured thumb that required surgery.

With the positive update on Jones and the return of Mason, we're taking stock of the fantasy implications.

RB Aaron Jones, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Aaron Jones (33) dives for a touchdown against New Orleans Saints during the first half at Caesars Superdome. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When Mason landed on IR, Jones held the keys to the Vikings’ backfield.

According to Kevin Seifert , he accounted for 90% of the team’s RB carries when Mason was out and was on the field for 81% of the team’s offensive snaps. He also averaged 21 rushing attempts and 93 yards per game (4.3 yards per carry), scoring a touchdown and posting 13.6 fantasy points per contest (in half PPR formats).

Minnesota runs the ball at the second-highest rate in the NFL (52.1%), and Jones has been a workhorse for the Vikes, playing through injury and powering their offensive engine. If he misses time, his tailback colleague could see a surge in volume.

RB Jordan Mason, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings running back Jordan Mason (27) rushes the ball against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Named a co-starter with Jones heading into the 2026 season, Mason assumed a bulk of the carries in his first game back on Sunday, even before Jones went down.

He ran 15 times for 68 yards and gained 4.5 yards per carry. Compare that to Jones, who ran eight times for 26 yards and 3.3 yards per carry.

If Mason is required to step in for his Jones, it wouldn’t be the first time. Last season, when the latter injured his hamstring and missed four contests, Mason performed well.

2025: Weeks 3-6 (w/o Jones) Jordan Mason Carries per game 15 Yards per game 70.5 Yards per attempt 4.7 Touchdowns 4 Fantasy points 14.5

Without Jones, Mason should see a significant boost in rushing attempts. With Jones, the two will likely split time. Regardless, Mason makes for an intriguing option as a Week 8 streamer.

Other Potential Running Back Options

Indianapolis Colts running back Jonathan Taylor (28) rushes the ball against the Minnesota Vikings in the second half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Running back DeeJay Dallas was released ahead of Week 7 and re-signed to the Vikings’ practice squad. Rookie Demond Claiborne, meanwhile, was placed on the inactive list before the Vikes took on the Colts.

Outside of Jones, production at the halfback position has been largely absent.

2026 Season DeeJay Dallas Demond Claiborne Carries 3 6 Yards 10 13 Yards per attempt 3.3 2.2 Touchdowns 0 0 Fantasy points (half-PPR) 6.4 3.1

Jonathan Taylor has reportedly been linked to Minnesota as a potential trade destination prior to the November 10 deadline, but a healthy backfield core would make a high-cost move like that highly unlikely.

How the next week or two plays out for Jones and Mason should dictate whether or not the Vikings elect to go after another running back that’s on the market—such as a Taylor, Tony Pollard, or Najee Harris.

QB Kyler Murray, Minnesota Vikings

Minnesota Vikings quarterback Kyler Murray (1) drops back to pass against the Indianapolis Colts in the first half at U.S. Bank Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

From Weeks 3-7, Murray’s been the 24th-ranked fantasy quarterback in the NFL, averaging 13.8 points per game. The squad’s offensive strategy reflects the shaky play, as the Vikings are one of five teams to run more than they pass.

If Jones misses time, Murray’s role shouldn’t change a whole lot. Perhaps coach Kevin O’Connell decides to mix in a few additional designed QB run plays, but Mason is likely the guy to see the real uptick in volume.