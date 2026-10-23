Week 7 Fantasy Football Start ’Em, Sit ’Em: Jordan Mason VS Blake Corum

Popular running backs, such as James Cook and Blake Corum, are on byes this week, leaving a running back spot for Fantasy managers to worry about.

Jordan Mason and Blake Corum have been on the Fantasy sideline for the majority of this season, but present themselves as options for running-back needy Fantasy managers.

Jordan Mason

Mason is slated for his first action since week 1 after being activated from Injured Reserve and practicing fully this week. In his lone game of the season, Mason tallied 11.9 Fantasy points on 15 touches and looks poised to repear the feat in week 7 against the Indianapolis Colts.

All signs point to Mason being the lead back in his first action, since week 7. There’s smoke to Mason being the lead back as his teammate, Aaron Jones, played much of the season with a sprained MCL. Jones’ injury mixed with his workload hints to Mason getting an extended look this week to rest a banged-up Jones.

With Mason projected to the Minnesota Vikings’ RB 1, he could be in for a big game against a Colts defense that struggles against the run. The Colts allow 22.0 FPPG to opposing running backs, sixth-most in the league. If Mason is slated for a similar workload as week 1, the Vikings running back could be in for another double-digit Fantasy points performance against a shaky Colts defense.

Barring an injury, I don't think the Vikings need to trade for a running back this year.



Not sure people realize how good Jordan Mason is. Career 5.0 YPC. Last year, among RBs with 100+ carries, he was 9th/49 in yards after contact per attempt. pic.twitter.com/FmAbQrQazY — Will Ragatz (@WillRagatz) October 20, 2026

Blake Corum

Corum is firmly the Los Angeles Rams’ RB 2, but an opportunity may present itself this week for Corum to get more touches. The Rams are hurting at wide receiver with Puka Nacua sustaining a calf injury at practice this week and Davante Adams expected to miss an extended amount of time. The absence of Rams wide receivers could lead to head coach Sean McVay emphasizing the run game, which would boost Corum’s Fantasy production.

Even with the potential of an increased usage of the run game, Corum will have to clear the hurdle of Kyren Williams being the clear RB 1. In five out of the six games this season, Williams took 64% or more of the snap share over Corum. In the lone game it wasn’t a wide margin, Williams still took the majority of the snaps at a 55% clip.

Despite the RB 2 role, Corum has produced adequate Fantasy production with his number of snaps. In three games this season, Corum scored 10.2 or more PPR points. An increased workrate in this week’s game against the Las Vegas Raiders can help the former Michicgan Wolverine finish with 10-plus Fantasy points.

Blake Corum takes the screen pass into the end zone ‼️



AZvsLAR on FOX/FOX One

Stream on @NFLPlus pic.twitter.com/8polUTpXGE — NFL (@NFL) October 18, 2026

The Verdict

The possibility of being the lead back with heavier usage makes Mason the choice to start out of these two running backs. In his first game back off of IR, Mason serves as an option to take the workload off of Jones’ shoulders.

Corum could be slated for increased work this week with the Rams dealing with injuries at wide receiver, but Williams’ presence in the backfield makes it hard to start Corum.

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