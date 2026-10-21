Despite a flurry of injuries on the offensive side of the ball, the Kansas City Chiefs are one of just three undefeated teams left standing in the NFL heading into Week 7. During the team’s Week 4 victory over the Las Vegas Raiders, wideouts Tyquan Thornton and Rashee Rice each went down with lower-leg injuries, hampering the team’s depth among its pass-catching group.

Thornton was placed on IR, while Rice was sidelined in Week 6 with a hamstring issue. Rice entered the week reportedly targeting a return for the team’s upcoming matchup against the Seattle Seahawks, but his latest injury update could force him to miss a second consecutive game.

Rice missed practice on Wednesday, raising concerns over his availability for Sunday’s game, which could hamper fantasy lineups this week. Managers will need to continue to monitor his status for Week 7, but a tough matchup against the NFL’s top-ranked pass defense could limit his ceiling even if he manages to suit up.

Without Rice, Travis Kelce and Xavier Worthy have stepped up as the primary targets for Patrick Mahomes in the passing game. The pair will likely command the majority of the volume against Seattle, but two sleepers could emerge if Rice is unable to go.

Let’s explore potential waiver pickups among the Chiefs’ pass-catching group that could bolster lineups in Rice’s potential absence:

Rashee Rice’s Absence In Week 7 Could Pave Way For Jalen Royals, Cyrus Allen

Sep 20, 2026; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Chiefs wide receiver Jalen Royals (11) and quarterback Patrick Mahomes (15) celebrate after a touchdown against the Indianapolis Colts during the third quarter at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Despite the absence of two of their top receivers, the Chiefs carved out a dominant win over the Los Angeles Chargers in Week 6. Worthy led the way with seven receptions for 73 yards, followed by Kelce, who notched four catches for 53 yards over five targets.

Kansas City called on Cyrus Allen and Jalen Royals for valuable reps during the win. The pair of young wideouts combined for 51 receiving yards and four catches over six targets, volume that could expand in Week 7.

Royals likely makes the more compelling case as a sleeper option, slotting in as the offense’s WR3 with Thornton sidelined. He’s suited up in four games to this point in the season, hauling in half of his 10 targets for 41 yards and a touchdown.

Royals may not boast the high-end ceiling to that of a player like Worthy, or Rice for that matter, but with an uptick in volume, Royals could easily emerge as a breakout sleeper for Week 7 in one of the league’s top offenses. Worthy will have a tough matchup against All-Pro corner Devon Witherspoon, and Seattle’s defense has managed to limit star tight ends early in the season.

On the other hand, Seahawks CB2 Josh Jobe has allowed 179 yards and two touchdowns with a 72% completion percentage to opposing wideouts, potentially presenting a favorable matchup for Royals as a Week 7 sleeper candidate.

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