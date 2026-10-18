Fantasy Football Injury Impact: Romeo Doubs Injury Opens Door For Two Patriots Receivers

The Patriots have struggled with injuries this season, and one sight that Patriots fans and fantasy managers would not want to see was Romeo Doubs heading to the locker room with a shoulder injury.

The Patriots just activated wide receiver A.J. Brown from injured reserve, which will be a relief if Doubs' injury is serious.

Without Doubs, Drake Maye will have to lean on Brown and DeMario Douglas as his top receivers.

Fantasy Football Impact

WR Romeo Doubs, New England Patriots

While Maye has struggled for the Patriots this season, Doubs has come up big on several occasions for fantasy managers.

Doubs recorded a 23.8 point week in Week 4 and he started out hot in Week 6 before his injury, hauling in a 42-yard touchdown reception.

Doubs went to the locker room with a shoulder injury, which will have a big impact on the Patriots' offense.

Patriots injury announcement: WR Romeo Doubs, shoulder, questionable to return — Mike Reiss (@MikeReiss) October 18, 2026

WR A.J. Brown, New England Patriots

Brown has just been activated from IR, but the Patriots will need to lean on their wide receiver if Doubs can't continue against the Jets.

Brown was only able to play in Week 1, recording 5.6 fantasy points for managers, but he has been a consistent fantasy pick for years.

Brown is in his first season with the Patriots, but with his experience and Maye finding his groove again, Brown should be a safe play for fantasy managers.

WR DeMario Douglas, New England Patriots

Douglas has been inconsistent this season, but a breakout game in Week 5 could lead to more targets for the fourth year receiver.

Douglas had four receptions for 65 yards and two touchdowns in the Patriots' Week 5 game against Las Vegas.

Douglas has averaged less than 50% of the Patriots' snap share this season, but with the injury to Doubs, his numbers should increase.

QB Drake Maye, New England Patriots

Maye did not have the best start to the season, but he has been able to find his rhythm in the last two fantasy weeks.

Maye had recorded fewer than 10 fantasy points in Weeks 1-3, but in the last two weeks, Maye has put up fantasy scores of 26.2 and 39.5 points.

Maye will need to rely on Brown's experience to help the Patriots' offense, barring an injury recurrence for Brown.

Which Patriots Should Be Rostered For Fantasy Managers?

With Brown's return, he'll likely become the Patriots' top receiver, ahead of Doubs and Douglas.

Doubs' status should be monitored, especially heading into a short week with the Patriots set to play again on Thursday, Oct. 22.