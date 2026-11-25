The Detroit Lions received a positive update on star tight end Sam LaPorta, who could be trending toward suiting up against the Chicago Bears on Thanksgiving Day. Chicago and Detroit will contend for the No. 1 spot in the NFC North, and LaPorta's latest update elevates his fantasy football outlook heading into Week 12.

LaPorta has been nursing a lingering ankle injury, and was previously listed as a limited participant for Monday's practice session. He was upgraded to a full participant for Tuesday's practice, and is expected to take the field for Thursday's matchup against Chicago.

Sam LaPorta (ankle) fully practices Tuesday. — Underdog NFL (@UnderdogNFL) November 24, 2026

He was previously questionable coming into a short week, but will serve as a welcome option in one of the most explosive passing attacks in football. The Pro Bowler has hauled in 39 of his 59 targets so far this season, racking up 477 receiving yards and three touchdowns.

Thursday's contest will present plenty of scoring opportunities for both sides, a matchup that is sure to elevate LaPorta's fantasy outlook, should he continue to progress in practice. Let's monitor his fantasy stock for Week 12, along with his impact on Detroit's offense ahead of its Thanksgiving Day clash:

Sam LaPorta's Fantasy Outlook Rising

Detroit Lions tight end Sam LaPorta gains yards after catch during the second half against the Miami Dolphins | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

LaPorta will have a notable role against Chicago with his progression in practice, ramping up efforts ahead of Thursday's matchup. He took on six targets in Week 11, tying Amon-Ra St. Brown for leading volume among Detroit's pass-catchers. The star tight end hauled in half of his targets, racking up 62 receiving yards, his highest mark since Week 5.

He'll face similar volume against a Bears defense that has allowed an average of 10.8 PPR points to opposing tight ends so far this season. His target share will set a safe floor for Week 12 fantasy production, presenting elevated upside in a favorable matchup that should see plenty of scoring opportunity.

Bears Matchup Elevates Lions' Fantasy Stars

Detroit Lions wide receiver Jameson Williams celebrates a touchdown with Amon-Ra St. Brown and Jahmyr Gibbs | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

The Bears' defense has performed much more solidly over recent weeks after a shaky start to the season for the unit, but has still seen some inconsistency in the passing game. Chicago's secondary has allowed 300 passing yards in three games this season against New England, Green Bay and Carolina, three inferior passing attacks compared to Detroit.

LaPorta could have one of his best days of the season after a less than mediocre stretch in which he's failed to eclipse 50 receiving yards in four of his last five contests and has not scored a touchdown during that span. Look for that trend to end on Thursday.

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