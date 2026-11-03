Fantasy Football Injury Update: Bhayshul Tuten Misses Practice Ahead of Thursday Night Football

Bhayshul Tuten missed practice on Tuesday with an ankle and foot injury. With a short week ahead for Tuten and the Jacksonville Jaguars, Fantasy managers should keep a close eye on Tuten this week.

Fantasy managers need to be quick on their toes with Tuten as the short week may affect the the Jaguars running back's status this week.

Bhayshul Tuten Injury Impact

Tuten has been a solid Fantasy option all season as the Jags running back has a high-Fantasy floor. Tuten averages 16.9 PPR points, good for 14-best among running backs. The second-year running back really shined in his past two games as Tuten finished with 24.7 and 29.9 PPR points, both good for top-three weekly positional finishes.

BHAYSHUL TUTEN RUNNING THROUGH DEFENDERS FOR A 39-YARD TD



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The recent performances seem to be catching up to Tuten as the sophomore running back missed practice on Tuesday ahead of a Thursday night matchup against the Baltimore Ravens. The short week does no favors for Tuten as the condensed timeline puts the Jaguars running back's status up in the air for Thursday night.

If Tuten were to miss the contests, the Jaguars backup running backs become interesting Fantasy targets. Chris Rodriguez Jr. becomes the main standout in the Jags backfield if Tuten were to be ruled out. Rodriguez has made the most of his limited snap count this season as the former Washington Commander has three rushing touchdowns on 45 rushing attempts. Rodriguez would be the RB 1 and goal-line back if Tuten were to miss Thursday's game, but he wouldn't be the only Jags running back to consider in Fantasy.

Chris Rodriguez Jr.'s turn to score!



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LeQuint Allen Jr. is another Jaguars running back to analyze if Tuten is out. Allen Jr. would be the RB 2 behind Rodriguez Jr., but offers receiving upside out of the backfield. Allen Jr. only has three touches this season with two of the touches being receptions, but would see a heavier workload in the event that Tuten is out. For fantasy managers hurting at running back Allen Jr. is a sneaky option as a RB 2.

If Tuten is available he is a must start this week. Tuten is coming off two phenomenal Fantasy performances and is a tough fade against the Ravens, who are dealing with a plethora of injuries.

No matter if Tuten is available or not, the Jaguars backfield have a favorable matchup against the Ravens. The Ravens will be without Lamar Jackson and Tyler Huntley for this matchup, leaving the offense in the hands of Joe Fagnano, who is dealing with an ankle injury, or of another QB. The Ravens won't be as efficient with Fagano under center compared to Jackson and Huntley, which plays into a game script where the Jags will have a sizeable lead throughout the game.

With a large lead, the Jags will turn to the run game to burn the game out, which plays into the favor for the Jaguars backfield. The increased rushing attempts will bolster the Fantasy output for Jags running back, whether it's Tuten, Rodriguez Jr. or Allen Jr.

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