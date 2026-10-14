Fantasy Football Injury Update: Breece Hall Remains Week to Week, Keeps Braelon Allen as a Fantasy Starter

New York Jets head coach Aaron Glenn said Breece Hall will miss practice on Wednesday and will remain week to week as the Jets running back recovers from a quadriceps injury.

As Hall remains sidelined, Braelon Allen remain a must start option for Fantasy managers.

Coach Glenn provides an injury update on Breece Hall, Adonai Mitchell and Omar Cooper, among others pic.twitter.com/VTHdxWvLJw — New York Jets (@nyjets) October 14, 2026

Breece Hall's Injury Fantasy Impact

Hall's absence opened a void in the Jets' backfield that Allen clearly took over. In the two games without Hall, Allen took an overwhelming amount of snaps among Jets running backs. Allen finished with a 94% and 86% of the snap share in the Jets' backfield.

Allen churned the snap percentage into a heavy workload as the former Wisconsin Badger tallied 20.5 touches per game as the Jets' starting running back. The touches led to Fantasy production as Allen finished with 18.6 PPR points, the second most in his career, in a 17-12 win over the Cleveland Browns last week. With Hall expected to miss some more time, Allen remains a strong Fantasy option in the weeks to come and is a must start for Fantasy managers with Allen on their team.

.@Browns @nyjets @BraelonAllen played bully ball all game; and then when they needed it the most ; he wins the game...Excellent team blocking from the cast and crew #BaldysBreakdowns pic.twitter.com/AiTmgAFbZL — Brian Baldinger (@BaldyNFL) October 12, 2026

Allen and the Jets will face the New England Patriots, Miami Dolphins and Las Vegas Raiders over the next three weeks. If Hall were to remain sidelined, these are the weeks where Allen can truly shine. All three of these teams rank in the top half of points allowed with the Dolphins and Raiders ranking in the top ten. Allen's best matchup here would be against the Dolphins, who give up 25.8 FPPG to opposing running backs, fourth-most in the NFL.

With Allen taking the lion's share of snaps in the Jets' backfield and the relatively Fantasy-friendly schedule, the Jets' running back is a must start in the following weeks if Hall's absence is extended.

Breece Hall's Fantasy Outlook When Healthy

Hall's injury opened the door for Allen to seize the Jets' RB 1 role and the former Badger took it in stride. There should be a little bit of concern for Hall Fantasy managers when Hall returns given how good Allen has looked as the lead back.

Prior to his injury, Hall took the majority of the snaps in the Jets' backfield, albeit by a slim margin. In the two full games Hall played in this season, the former Iowa State Cyclone finished with a 58% and 65% snap share. Hall's snap share as RB 1 falters in comparison to Allen's numbers as RB 1. Obviously, Allen doesn't have to contend with Hall for snaps, but the faith the Jets show in Allen may extend to when Hall is fully healthy.

When Hall is fully healthy Fantasy managers with either Hall or Allen should wait to see how the backfield shakes up before doing anything with the running backs. The backfield could return to a 60-40 split in Hall's favor like it was previous to Hall's injury. It's also possible for the backfield to be a more 50-50 split with how Allen has been playing as Jets' RB 1.

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