How Fantasy Football Managers Should Approach Week 5 with Breece Hall and Adonai Mitchell Ruled Out

Friday’s injury report brought official confirmation of what fantasy managers feared all week: The New York Jets have ruled out running back Breece Hall (quad) and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell (finger) for Sunday’s matchup against the Cleveland Browns.

Jets have ruled out RB Breece Hall (quad) and WR Adonai Mitchell (finger) for Sunday’s game vs. the Browns. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) October 9, 2026

Losing a high-efficiency star like Hall alongside a key perimeter receiver leaves New York's offense severely compromised heading into a tough physical matchup. Luckily, we don't have to guess what this structure looks like, as we saw a preview in Week 4 when both players sat out against Chicago. Here is how fantasy football managers should navigate the fallout for Week 5.

Fantasy Football Ripple Effects on the Jets Offense

RB Braelon Allen, New York Jets

With Hall sidelined in Week 4, Braelon Allen operated as a true lead back, monopolizing all 14 of the team's running back carries. While the overall efficiency was hampered by game script, Allen demonstrated a firm grip on the early-down workload.

Against a stout Cleveland front, efficiency may be hard to come by, but pure touch volume is king at the running back position. Allen’s physical running style and goal-line leverage give him a safe touch floor. Lock him into starting lineups as a volume-driven RB2 in our Week 5 Running Back Rankings.

WR Garrett Wilson, New York Jets

Adonai Mitchell's absence removes a vertical threat and concentrates defensive attention entirely onto Garrett Wilson. In Week 4, Chicago took advantage of this lack of secondary weaponry, holding Wilson to just four targets as the Jets struggled to sustain drives.

While the threat of bracket coverage from Cleveland is real, Wilson remains a mandatory start based on sheer skill and target ceiling. Expect the Jets to design manufactured touches and quick-slants to get the ball into their playmaker’s hands early. Wilson profiles as a target-dependent WR2 with potential WR1 upside if he breaks a long run after the catch, according to our Week 5 Wide Receiver Projections.

TE Kenyon Sadiq, New York Jets

Rookie tight end Kenyon Sadiq continues to draw attention as a secondary option in this passing attack. Without Mitchell stretching the field, Geno Smith will need a reliable, short-area outlet to bypass Cleveland's pass rush.

Sadiq fits that description well. For fantasy managers navigating bye weeks or searching for a tight end fix, Sadiq is a sneaky, high-floor PPR streaming option who could see expanded target volume in the intermediate passing game. Target him as a risky TE2 with upside for Week 5.

QB Geno Smith, New York Jets

The biggest loser of this injury news is quarterback Geno Smith. Deprived of Hall’s safety-valve check-downs and Mitchell’s downfield length, Smith struggled mightily in Week 4 as the Jets logged just 32 offensive plays.

With an aggressive Cleveland defense set to bring pressure, Smith’s yardage ceiling and passing efficiency take a significant hit. He slides out of single-QB starting conversation entirely and should only be rostered as a low-tier QB2 in Superflex leagues.